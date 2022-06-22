 Samsung’s most recent mid-tier phone is getting a (disappointing) 5G version - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung’s most recent mid-tier phone is getting a (disappointing) 5G version

Samsung
@cosminvasile
Samsung’s most recent mid-tier phone is getting a 5G version
Despite the fact that Samsung officially introduced the Galaxy M13 more than three weeks ago, the mid-range smartphone has yet to hit the shelves. Regardless of that, Samsung is already considering a 5G version of the Galaxy M13, a phone that’s expected to arrive in store by the end of June.

According to a new report, Samsung plans to keep the Galaxy M13 5G as affordable as possible, which is the main reason the phone will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. Unlike the 4G model that’s been unveiled back in May, the rumored 5G model is said to sport a slightly smaller 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution (as opposed to 6.6-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution).

Another downgrade is related to the camera components. While the regular model features a triple camera setup (50MP+5MP+2MP) and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper, the Galaxy M13 5G is rumored to pack a dual camera (50MP+2MP) and a secondary 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

Apart from that, the rest of the specs seem to be similar: 5,000 mAh battery, 4 or 6GB RAM, and 64 or 128GB storage. The Galaxy M13 5G will be available in three different color options – Blue, Brown and Green, but no details about the price have been leaked yet.

For the time being, the Galaxy M13 5G has been confirmed to arrive in India, but it’s safe to assume Samsung will bring it to Europe as well. It remains to be seen whether or not these rumored specs are accurate because aside from 5G, this phone seems like a downgraded version of the Galaxy M13 4G.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Latest Pixel 6a hands-on video reveals disappointing benchmark performance
Latest Pixel 6a hands-on video reveals disappointing benchmark performance
Dimensity 9000+ is MediaTek’s answer to Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Dimensity 9000+ is MediaTek’s answer to Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
OnePlus rolls out important bug fixes for a bunch of flagships
OnePlus rolls out important bug fixes for a bunch of flagships
Meta is now making Facebook and Instagram content monetization better than ever
Meta is now making Facebook and Instagram content monetization better than ever
Pixel 7 Pro prototype indicates the Tensor 2 could lag behind the competition (once again)
Pixel 7 Pro prototype indicates the Tensor 2 could lag behind the competition (once again)
ZTE’s most advanced smartphone is now available in the US
ZTE’s most advanced smartphone is now available in the US

Popular stories

T-Mobile goes above and beyond our expectations with killer new 'Un-carrier' move
T-Mobile goes above and beyond our expectations with killer new 'Un-carrier' move
Eagerly anticipated iOS 16 feature could destroy marriages and other relationships
Eagerly anticipated iOS 16 feature could destroy marriages and other relationships
Side-by-side Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4 display images show a greatly improved crease
Side-by-side Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4 display images show a greatly improved crease
T-Mobile has another 'Un-carrier move' locked and loaded (yes, already)
T-Mobile has another 'Un-carrier move' locked and loaded (yes, already)
AT&T knocks it out of the park with outstanding new 12-month prepaid plan
AT&T knocks it out of the park with outstanding new 12-month prepaid plan
Microsoft launches new premium security app for Android and iOS devices
Microsoft launches new premium security app for Android and iOS devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless