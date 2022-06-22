Samsung’s most recent mid-tier phone is getting a (disappointing) 5G version
Despite the fact that Samsung officially introduced the Galaxy M13 more than three weeks ago, the mid-range smartphone has yet to hit the shelves. Regardless of that, Samsung is already considering a 5G version of the Galaxy M13, a phone that’s expected to arrive in store by the end of June.
According to a new report, Samsung plans to keep the Galaxy M13 5G as affordable as possible, which is the main reason the phone will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. Unlike the 4G model that’s been unveiled back in May, the rumored 5G model is said to sport a slightly smaller 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution (as opposed to 6.6-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution).
Apart from that, the rest of the specs seem to be similar: 5,000 mAh battery, 4 or 6GB RAM, and 64 or 128GB storage. The Galaxy M13 5G will be available in three different color options – Blue, Brown and Green, but no details about the price have been leaked yet.
Another downgrade is related to the camera components. While the regular model features a triple camera setup (50MP+5MP+2MP) and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper, the Galaxy M13 5G is rumored to pack a dual camera (50MP+2MP) and a secondary 5-megapixel front-facing camera.
For the time being, the Galaxy M13 5G has been confirmed to arrive in India, but it’s safe to assume Samsung will bring it to Europe as well. It remains to be seen whether or not these rumored specs are accurate because aside from 5G, this phone seems like a downgraded version of the Galaxy M13 4G.
