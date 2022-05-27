Samsung Galaxy M13 goes official: Exynos 850 CPU, 50MP camera, 5,000 mAh battery
The first press renders of Samsung’s Galaxy M13 leaked earlier this week, so we sort of expected the phone to be officially introduced pretty soon. This is a mid-range smartphone specifically designed for the European market, at least from what we know of.
Today, the South Korean company quietly made the Galaxy M13 official, though aside from confirming all its specs it didn’t mention anything about price and availability. However, we do know the Galaxy M13 will be available in three color options: Copper, Deep Green, and Light Blue. We’ll learn more about the price once the phone hits European stores.
On the back, the Galaxy M13 packs a triple camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. There’s also a secondary 8-megapixel camera in the front for selfies.
As far as the specs goes, this is as mid-tier as it gets. First off, the phone is equipped with an Exynos 850 processor, 4GB RAM, and either 64 or 128GB internal memory (up to 1TB via microSD). Another highlight of the specs sheet is the large 6.6-inch Infinity-V display that features FHD+ resolution.
Samsung’s mid-range phone is powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery and runs Android 12 (with One UI 4.1) right out of the box. This isn’t a 5G phone, but it does come with all the other standard connectivity features including LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi.
