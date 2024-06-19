Samsung’s most affordable phones start getting One UI 6.1 updates

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

With One UI 6.1.1 just around the corner, Samsung is in the process of upgrading the last Galaxy devices to One UI 6.1. Since all its flagships and most mid-range phones and tablets have already been updated to One UI 6.1, it’s just the affordable Galaxy devices remaining now.

That makes the Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy M04 among the last phones Samsung updates to One UI 6.1. It’s been nearly three months since the South Korean company started the One UI 6.1 rollout, and SamMobile reports that the international version of the Galaxy A14 is finally getting the long-awaited update.

The update with build number A145FXXU6CXF1 includes the June 2024 security patch and it’s now rolling out in India, but other regions are bound to get it too very soon.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy M04, another Samsung affordable smartphone, is getting the same update, but with a different M045FXXU7EXE4 build number. As per SamMobile’s report, the update weighs in at 1.4GB and is now available in India.

Considering that India is the main market for the Galaxy M04, it makes sense for Samsung to starting with this country. If you own either of the two Samsung phones, make sure to head to Settings / Software update and check whether the update is available for download.

Do that even if you don’t live in India since availability of these updates expand quite fast. Also, don’t expect any of the Galaxy AI features that Samsung’s flagships (and some mid-range) devices got with One UI 6.1.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless