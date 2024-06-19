Samsung’s apps getting One UI 6.1.1 support ahead of Galaxy Z Fold 6's launch
Samsung is gearing up for one of its most important launch events of the year. The next Unpacked has already been confirmed for July 10, and we expect the South Korean company to go all in on foldables.
At least two high-end foldables will be revealed next month, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, but other Galaxy devices are likely to make appearances too, including the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Buds 3/Pro.
The major OS update is expected to be rolled out to other devices too, and Samsung might announce something in that regard during the event. Evidence that the handset maker will eventually push out One UI 6.1.1 to even more Galaxy devices soon after the announcement is the fact that its apps are now being updated with One UI 6.1.1 support.
The folks at SamMobile spotted at least one Good Lock app module, Theme Park, which received a new update that adds code to support One UI 6.1.1. Of course, Good Lock is a very important customization app and Samsung may want to offer Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 buyers the chance to use it as soon as these phones are in their hands, but other apps might require a similar treatment.
While the entire One UI 6.1.1 changelog hasn’t been revealed yet, it’s said that the update will bring a bunch of improvements, including a vertical app drawer option for the home screen, as well as even more Galaxy AI features.
If we already know what to expect in terms of hardware, when it comes to software, Samsung is rumored to prepare some surprises. The new One UI 6.1.1 running on Samsung’s new foldables is expected to be one of the event’s non-hardware stars.
Theme Park update adds One UI 6.1.1 support, Credits - SamMobile
While the entire One UI 6.1.1 changelog hasn’t been revealed yet, it’s said that the update will bring a bunch of improvements, including a vertical app drawer option for the home screen, as well as even more Galaxy AI features.
