Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Samsung’s apps getting One UI 6.1.1 support ahead of Galaxy Z Fold 6's launch

By
0comments
Samsung’s apps getting One UI 6.1.1 support ahead of Galaxy Z Fold 6's launch
Samsung is gearing up for one of its most important launch events of the year. The next Unpacked has already been confirmed for July 10, and we expect the South Korean company to go all in on foldables.

At least two high-end foldables will be revealed next month, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, but other Galaxy devices are likely to make appearances too, including the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Buds 3/Pro.

If we already know what to expect in terms of hardware, when it comes to software, Samsung is rumored to prepare some surprises. The new One UI 6.1.1 running on Samsung’s new foldables is expected to be one of the event’s non-hardware stars.

The major OS update is expected to be rolled out to other devices too, and Samsung might announce something in that regard during the event. Evidence that the handset maker will eventually push out One UI 6.1.1 to even more Galaxy devices soon after the announcement is the fact that its apps are now being updated with One UI 6.1.1 support.



The folks at SamMobile spotted at least one Good Lock app module, Theme Park, which received a new update that adds code to support One UI 6.1.1. Of course, Good Lock is a very important customization app and Samsung may want to offer Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 buyers the chance to use it as soon as these phones are in their hands, but other apps might require a similar treatment.

While the entire One UI 6.1.1 changelog hasn’t been revealed yet, it’s said that the update will bring a bunch of improvements, including a vertical app drawer option for the home screen, as well as even more Galaxy AI features.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
In fight against T-Mobile, lawyers emerged $78 million richer while customers only got $25
In fight against T-Mobile, lawyers emerged $78 million richer while customers only got $25
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family

Latest News

WhatsApp’s latest upcoming features involves AR effects and filters
WhatsApp’s latest upcoming features involves AR effects and filters
Oppo brings its new smartwatch and earbuds to European markets
Oppo brings its new smartwatch and earbuds to European markets
AI meets AR: Snapchat unveils powerful tools for next-gen lenses
AI meets AR: Snapchat unveils powerful tools for next-gen lenses
The sleek OnePlus Pad is still $80 cheaper than usual at the official store
The sleek OnePlus Pad is still $80 cheaper than usual at the official store
The reliable JBL Live 660NC are now half off through this stunning Amazon deal
The reliable JBL Live 660NC are now half off through this stunning Amazon deal
The latest Android 15 beta hints at more organized settings on the horizon
The latest Android 15 beta hints at more organized settings on the horizon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless