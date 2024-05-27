Samsung’s new F series phone finally goes official
Up Next:
Previously expected to launch on May 17, the Galaxy F55 was delayed by 10 days for unknown reasons. Thankfully, the phone’s release wasn’t postponed a second time, so the Galaxy F55 will be available for purchase later today.
Samsung India has just announced that the Galaxy F55 is available for purchase for as low as Rs 26,999 ($325) and as high as Rs 32,999 ($400).
Specs-wise, the Galaxy F55 seems to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy M55 with a different design. In fact, the latter is probably the phone’s main selling point. The Galaxy F55 features vegan leather on the back with a saddle stich pattern, which makes it stand out from the plethora of mid-range phones available in India.
Of course, that’s not the only strong point of the Galaxy F55. The phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, coupled with 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage (expandable via microSD).
The Galaxy F55 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging and runs Android 14 right out of the box. Other key specs include stereo speakers, dual-SIM support, IP67 rating (water and dust resistance), 5G connectivity, and under-display fingerprint sensor.
Samsung India has just announced that the Galaxy F55 is available for purchase for as low as Rs 26,999 ($325) and as high as Rs 32,999 ($400).
It’s worth noting that the cheapest version comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, while the most expensive model packs 12GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. There’s also a middle model for those who can’t afford the most expensive version but want a bit more storage (256GB), which costs Rs 29,999 ($360).
Specs-wise, the Galaxy F55 seems to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy M55 with a different design. In fact, the latter is probably the phone’s main selling point. The Galaxy F55 features vegan leather on the back with a saddle stich pattern, which makes it stand out from the plethora of mid-range phones available in India.
Of course, that’s not the only strong point of the Galaxy F55. The phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, coupled with 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage (expandable via microSD).
Also, the Galaxy F55 sports a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, Samsung’s phone has a triple camera (50MP + 8MP + 2MP), while in the front there’s a secondary 50-megapixel selfie snapper.
The Galaxy F55 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging and runs Android 14 right out of the box. Other key specs include stereo speakers, dual-SIM support, IP67 rating (water and dust resistance), 5G connectivity, and under-display fingerprint sensor.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: