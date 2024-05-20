Samsung delays Galaxy F55’s launch, but confirms its specs
Although Samsung confirmed the Galaxy F55 will be launched in India on May 17, the South Korean company didn’t keep its promise. No reasons for the sudden delay have been announced nor when exactly the phone will be introduced, but it looks like it will be a while before the Galaxy F55 makes its debut.
The good news is Samsung decided to reveal all the phone’s specs. The Galaxy F55 is now listed on Samsung India’s website and while the page does contain all the phone’s specs, it doesn’t mention anything about the price.
First off, Samsung claims the Galaxy F55 is the “segment’s slimmest and lightest vegan leather smartphone launch of 2024. As noticeable in the pictures from the website, the Galaxy F55 features a back panel with a vegan leather cover.
Also, the Galaxy F55 boasts a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Other highlights of the phone include triple camera (50MP + 8MP + 2MP), 50-megapixel selfie snapper, microSD card slot, 5,000 battery, as well as 5G and dual SIM support.
According to SamMobile, Indian media reports that Samsung now plans to launch the Galaxy F55 in the country on May 27, no less than 10 days after the initial release date.
The phone measures 163.9 x 76.5 x 7.88mm and weighs 180 grams (battery included). On the inside, the Galaxy F55 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
