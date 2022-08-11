Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Despite unveiling a grand total of five extraordinary products at yesterday's big Unpacked event, Samsung only nixed two of these bad boys' forerunners, somewhat surprisingly keeping the Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, Z Flip 3, and Buds Live around, at least for the time being.
Of course, the (officially) discontinued Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Buds Pro are themselves still available from a host of major third-party retailers in the US, a couple of which are either offering or presumably preparing to offer sweet deals to help clear out inventory.
Normally priced at a whopping (and no longer entirely justified) $199.99 brand-new, the noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, for instance, can be had at the time of this writing for as little as $60.99 in Geek Squad certified refurbished condition.
Best Buy's hot new... refurb promo beats all other similar deals from the last 12 months or so, but if you're interested, you might want to hurry and pull the trigger as soon as possible. That's because the only color option currently in stock (phantom silver) requires quite a bit of patience on your part as far as shipping is concerned, suggesting pretty high demand and/or low supply.
The black and violet flavors, mind you, are completely out of stock, while the white version is available for an arguably excessive $116.99.
Inferior in a number of obvious ways to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the early 2021-released Galaxy Buds Pro are still among the best wireless earbuds you can buy in 2022. At 61 bucks, these puppies are simply irresistible, checking pretty much all of the right boxes to rival (or eclipse) Apple's top-selling AirPods Pro in terms of overall audio performance, active noise cancellation, battery life, call clarity, and water resistance.
