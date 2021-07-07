$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are still heavily discounted on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
The Galaxy Buds+ might not be the pinnacle of Samsung's audio gadgetry, but what makes them appealing is that they're quite cheap for what they promise to offer. Just looking at specs, the Galaxy Buds+ are clearly superior to the previous model in terms of battery life, charging time, and audio quality.

These pair of buds typically sell for $150, so they directly compete with Apple's AirPods, but if you're a Samsung fan, you'll probably choose the Galaxy Buds+ every time. To help with that, we have a pretty good deal on Samsung's earbuds, which will make even Apple fans reconsider their options when it comes to good audio tech.

For a limited time, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are 35% off on Amazon, which puts their price slightly below the $100 mark. This is truly a good deal if you're in the market for a pair of earphones, but it's nowhere near the one we reported about last week and still going strong on eBay.

However, if you'd rather buy your stuff from Amazon instead of eBay, this is one of the best Samsung Galaxy Buds+ deals we've been able to track to date, so you'll definitely be scoring a bargain.

