The unconventional Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are back in the limelight at an unbeatable price





That's probably the reason why this ancient AirPods alternative is somehow still alive, at least as far as one major US retailer is concerned. And despite their very advanced age, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are a smart buy yet again at a lower-than-ever price of $55.64.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $55 64 $149 $93 off (63%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, AKG-Tuned 12mm Speaker, Enhanced Bass Tone, Three Microphones, Up to 29 Hours of Battery Life, Always-On Voice Assistance, Wireless Charging Case, Mystic White Color Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $71 84 $149 $77 off (52%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, AKG-Tuned 12mm Speaker, Enhanced Bass Tone, Three Microphones, Up to 29 Hours of Battery Life, Always-On Voice Assistance, Wireless Charging Case, Mystic Bronze Color Buy at Walmart





This unprecedented new Walmart deal is fulfilled by the retailer itself, involving no shady third-party merchants whatsoever, which obviously means that you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here backed by a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty. That $55.64 price tag only applies to a "Mystic White" colorway, so you may not have a lot of time to take advantage of the latest and greatest money-saving opportunity for one of the most... unique-looking pairs of earbuds in the history of the Apple-dominated product category.

If you miss your chance to pull the trigger at $55.64, you can opt for a "Mystic Bronze" model and pay $71.84. Both of those price points are way lower than the $150 retailers like Walmart used to charge for the Galaxy Buds Live back in the day, although that's clearly no longer a very fair comparison.









All in all, I believe you're still looking at some of the best budget wireless earbuds out there today, and you should strongly consider whether a purchase here makes sense or not... before it's too late.