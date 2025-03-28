Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
The unconventional Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are back in the limelight at an unbeatable price

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in Mystic White color
Whether you instantly fell in love with the decidedly... unorthodox design of the Galaxy Buds Live or were inexplicably put off by it at a first glance, you have to admit that Samsung's 2020-released kidney bean-shaped earbuds contributed to the diversity of an industry that's since become a little boring and repetitive.

That's probably the reason why this ancient AirPods alternative is somehow still alive, at least as far as one major US retailer is concerned. And despite their very advanced age, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are a smart buy yet again at a lower-than-ever price of $55.64.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

$55 64
$149
$93 off (63%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, AKG-Tuned 12mm Speaker, Enhanced Bass Tone, Three Microphones, Up to 29 Hours of Battery Life, Always-On Voice Assistance, Wireless Charging Case, Mystic White Color
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

$71 84
$149
$77 off (52%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, AKG-Tuned 12mm Speaker, Enhanced Bass Tone, Three Microphones, Up to 29 Hours of Battery Life, Always-On Voice Assistance, Wireless Charging Case, Mystic Bronze Color
Buy at Walmart

This unprecedented new Walmart deal is fulfilled by the retailer itself, involving no shady third-party merchants whatsoever, which obviously means that you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here backed by a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty. That $55.64 price tag only applies to a "Mystic White" colorway, so you may not have a lot of time to take advantage of the latest and greatest money-saving opportunity for one of the most... unique-looking pairs of earbuds in the history of the Apple-dominated product category.

If you miss your chance to pull the trigger at $55.64, you can opt for a "Mystic Bronze" model and pay $71.84. Both of those price points are way lower than the $150 retailers like Walmart used to charge for the Galaxy Buds Live back in the day, although that's clearly no longer a very fair comparison.

But with Samsung unlikely to ever revive this iconic design, I'm sure some of you will want to own a piece of history without breaking the bank. Naturally, our in-depth Galaxy Buds Live review from nearly five years ago is at least a little dated, but the overall audio quality and bass, battery life, and active noise cancellation can't have aged that poorly.

All in all, I believe you're still looking at some of the best budget wireless earbuds out there today, and you should strongly consider whether a purchase here makes sense or not... before it's too late.
