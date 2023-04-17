Samsung pulls the plug on cute bean-shaped Buds Live headphones, expect Buds 3 instead





The Buds Live made their debut in 2020, and they came with active noise cancellation (ANC) and arrived at a price $169, slightly more expensive than the regular first-gen Galaxy Buds and below the Buds Plus that launched later. So it has really been a one-off product as Samsung seems to no longer care about the bean-shaped buds.









Apparently the bean design has been dropped so yeah, no Live — No name (@chunvn8888) April 16, 2023





Galaxy Buds 3 incoming





The very same source claims that Samsung is now on track to release a new edition Galaxy Buds 3.





Here is a quick timeline of Samsung's wireless headphones releases:





Galaxy Buds — March 2019

Galaxy Buds Plus — February 2020

Galaxy Buds Live — August 2020

Galaxy Buds Pro — January 2021

Galaxy Buds 2 — August 2021

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — August 2022

Galaxy Buds 3 — coming soon in 2023

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro — expected in 2024





What's exciting about this new generation is that they will actually follow the design langauge of the more premium Buds 2 Pro, but arrive at a lower price.





The Pro edition launched with an MSRP of $229, while the Buds 2 non-Pro edition launched at a $149 price, so if we were to place bets, we would say that these expected Galaxy Buds 3 would be prices at around the $150 mark as well.





And speaking of the Pros, the leaker that shared all of that information also mentioned that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are expected to arrive next year. This kind of makes sense with the above Samsung schedule.





Just a few months ago, we heard reports that Samsung is gearing up to release a new version of the cool bean-shaped Live edition buds instead, but since then the rumors have died off and this new report claims that Samsung has now dropped the Live edition altogether.