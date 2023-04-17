Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

Samsung pulls the plug on cute bean-shaped Buds Live headphones, expect Buds 3 instead

Samsung Audio
1
Samsung pulls the plug on cute bean-shaped Buds Live headphones, expect Buds 3 instead
Samsung is planning to introduce a brand new edition of its true wireless headphones and they will be called Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, according to information from leaker Chunvn888.

Just a few months ago, we heard reports that Samsung is gearing up to release a new version of the cool bean-shaped Live edition buds instead, but since then the rumors have died off and this new report claims that Samsung has now dropped the Live edition altogether.

Learn more: Best wireless headphones you can buy right now

The Buds Live made their debut in 2020, and they came with active noise cancellation (ANC) and arrived at a price $169, slightly more expensive than the regular first-gen Galaxy Buds and below the Buds Plus that launched later. So it has really been a one-off product as Samsung seems to no longer care about the bean-shaped buds.



Galaxy Buds 3 incoming


The very same source claims that Samsung is now on track to release a new edition Galaxy Buds 3.

Here is a quick timeline of Samsung's wireless headphones releases:

  • Galaxy Buds — March 2019
  • Galaxy Buds Plus — February 2020
  • Galaxy Buds Live — August 2020
  • Galaxy Buds Pro — January 2021
  • Galaxy Buds 2 — August 2021
  • Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — August 2022
  • Galaxy Buds 3 — coming soon in 2023
  • Galaxy Buds 3 Pro — expected in 2024


What's exciting about this new generation is that they will actually follow the design langauge of the more premium Buds 2 Pro, but arrive at a lower price.

The Pro edition launched with an MSRP of $229, while the Buds 2 non-Pro edition launched at a $149 price, so if we were to place bets, we would say that these expected Galaxy Buds 3 would be prices at around the $150 mark as well.

And speaking of the Pros, the leaker that shared all of that information also mentioned that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are expected to arrive next year. This kind of makes sense with the above Samsung schedule.

Popular stories

If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
Verizon announces price increases for older Unlimited plans
Verizon announces price increases for older Unlimited plans
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple Card Savings Account is here: Impressive 4.15% Interest Rate
Apple Card Savings Account is here: Impressive 4.15% Interest Rate
Samsung pulls the plug on cute bean-shaped Buds Live headphones, expect Buds 3 instead
Samsung pulls the plug on cute bean-shaped Buds Live headphones, expect Buds 3 instead
People buying $200, 4-year-old iPhones over new Android: The secret market dominated by Apple
People buying $200, 4-year-old iPhones over new Android: The secret market dominated by Apple
iPhone 15 Pro: brand new way to shut down your device, claims leaker
iPhone 15 Pro: brand new way to shut down your device, claims leaker
HTC intros another entry-level smartphone, the Wildfire E2 Play
HTC intros another entry-level smartphone, the Wildfire E2 Play
iPads with OLED screens in 2024: Expect thinner screens thanks to this new technology
iPads with OLED screens in 2024: Expect thinner screens thanks to this new technology
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless