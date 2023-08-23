Google's budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series are now even more affordable on Amazon

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

If you are in the market for a new pair of budget earbuds and are part of Team Pixel, you will be pleased to learn that you can grab a pair of Google's budget earbuds, the Pixel Buds A-Series, at a sweet 40% discount from Amazon. Such a percentage off the earbuds' price means you will score $40 in savings if you take advantage of this deal.

Now, we understand that $40 doesn't seem like a big discount. But bear in mind that the Pixel Buds A-Series are already pretty budget-friendly, and the $40 discount actually makes them a real steal at the moment.

Being a budget-friendly product, you would expect the Pixel Buds A-Series to sound bad. However, in reality, these earbuds sound pretty great. Furthermore, they are lightweight and comfortable, which means you will be able to listen to Taylor Swift for hours without experiencing any discomfort or fatigue in your ears.

Oh, and the Pixel Buds A-Series are IPX4 certified, which means they can survive splashes of water. So, if you are a gym rat on a budget, you can rest assured that the earbuds will survive your heavy workouts.

Of course, in order to create a pocket-friendly product, Google had to cut some corners. Unfortunately, there is no active noise canceling here. Also, on their own, the earbuds offer only 5 hours of listening time. That said when you add the case, the playback time goes up to 24 hours, which is a pretty standard battery life.

While the Pixel Buds A-Series may not rank among the best earbuds on the market, Amazon's 40% discount makes them the best earbuds in the budget segment. So, don't hesitate and just go and get a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series at a discount.

