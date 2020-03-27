Accessories Samsung Deals Audio

Samsung's original Galaxy Buds are on sale at a lower than ever price (brand-new with warranty)

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 27, 2020, 4:15 AM
While Samsung promptly discounted last year's Galaxy S10 smartphone lineup after unveiling the new ultra-high-end Galaxy S20 family, the company inexplicably left the $129.99 price of the original Galaxy Buds untouched despite bringing a number of substantial improvements to the table with the $149.99 Galaxy Buds+.

But that's where third-party retailers often come in, and unsurprisingly, Samsung's 2019-released true wireless earbuds can currently be purchased at a hefty 50 bucks off their regular price. We're not talking about a refurbished or "open box" deal offered by Best Buy or any of the usual top-rated eBay vendors here, mind you, but rather brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items sold by B&H Photo Video alongside a standard 1-year warranty.

You'll have to get the white model if you want to pay just $79.99, down from the aforementioned $129.99 MSRP, but other than that, there don't seem to be any restrictions, conditions, or special requirements to take into consideration before pulling the trigger. 

Keep in mind that these are by no means the world's all-around best true wireless earbuds, nonetheless providing plenty of value to deserve your attention... and 80 bucks of your hard-earned money. That's a whopping $79 below the list price of Apple's second-gen AirPods with a wired charging case included, and yes, the first-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds are bundled with a nice and compact wireless charging case bringing their battery life rating up from 6 to a grand total of 13 hours.

That's nothing compared to the incredible endurance scores of the Galaxy Buds+, but at least as far as the headphones themselves are concerned, the 6-hour rating trumps the battery life of all of Apple's existing AirPods variants.

Other impressive features and capabilities (at least by sub-$100 standards) include AKG-tuned sound technology, fast charging, splash resistance, and neat touch controls for switching tracks, taking calls, and turning up the volume of your music.

