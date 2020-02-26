Accessories Samsung Deals Audio

Best Buy brings Samsung Galaxy Buds price down to a new all-time low

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 26, 2020, 6:58 AM
Best Buy brings Samsung Galaxy Buds price down to a new all-time low
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds+ are pretty great, what with their towering battery life, significant improvements in audio quality and call clarity over the 2019-released non-Plus true wireless earbuds, as well as the extra convenience provided by being able to launch Spotify with one touch. But one of the greatest things about these bad boys might not really be about them at all.

What's cool after the world's largest smartphone vendor unveiled its second ever attempt at a rival for Apple's best-selling AirPods is that you can now get Samsung's rookie "hearables" effort at a lower than ever price. We're talking as little as $54.99 in your choice of black or silver hues, which represents a massive discount of 75 bucks, or around 58 percent off the original $129.99 list price.

If this killer new promotion sounds a tad too good to be true, that might be because the first-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds on sale right now at Best Buy are not brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units. Instead, they carry the retailer's Geek Squad seal of functionality, which is pretty much the next best thing.

Don't get us wrong, you're looking at refurbished items here, and that comes with a fair share of risks and compromises no matter where you purchase your refurbs from. But as refurbished products go, Best Buy's Geek Squad program offers a degree of reliability and peace of mind that few other programs and retailers can hope to match. 

Otherwise put, these true wireless earbuds are "certified" to look almost as good and work as well as their brand-new counterparts sold by major retailers like Best Buy for $130 or at least pretty close to that mark.

At 55 bucks, the quality/price ratio of 2019's Samsung Galaxy Buds is undeniably awesome, given a robust list of features that includes everything from Android and iOS compatibility to 6 hours of battery life that can be boosted by an additional 7 hours of play time using the bundled wireless charging case, "premium" AKG-tuned sound, and a super-lightweight and comfortable design made to resist sweat and water splashes.

