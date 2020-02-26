Best Buy brings Samsung Galaxy Buds price down to a new all-time low
If this killer new promotion sounds a tad too good to be true, that might be because the first-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds on sale right now at Best Buy are not brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units. Instead, they carry the retailer's Geek Squad seal of functionality, which is pretty much the next best thing.
Don't get us wrong, you're looking at refurbished items here, and that comes with a fair share of risks and compromises no matter where you purchase your refurbs from. But as refurbished products go, Best Buy's Geek Squad program offers a degree of reliability and peace of mind that few other programs and retailers can hope to match.
Otherwise put, these true wireless earbuds are "certified" to look almost as good and work as well as their brand-new counterparts sold by major retailers like Best Buy for $130 or at least pretty close to that mark.
At 55 bucks, the quality/price ratio of 2019's Samsung Galaxy Buds is undeniably awesome, given a robust list of features that includes everything from Android and iOS compatibility to 6 hours of battery life that can be boosted by an additional 7 hours of play time using the bundled wireless charging case, "premium" AKG-tuned sound, and a super-lightweight and comfortable design made to resist sweat and water splashes.
