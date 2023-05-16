Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

New Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro update enhances existing Ambient Sound feature

Whenever a company like Samsung brings a premium new pair of true wireless earbuds to market, the feature that tends to be highlighted as a key selling point above all others is the active noise cancellation. 

But as many existing owners of products like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will probably attest to, Ambient Sound technology can be just as important and as handy a music listening tool in real-world use. That's basically the opposite of the aforementioned ANC feature, allowing you to stay more in touch with your surroundings rather than drown out all the noise around you, and Samsung is gearing up to improve this capability.

The Buds 2 Pro are set to receive a software update in the "coming weeks" meant to enhance Ambient Sound with an additional two levels of customization, bringing that number up to a grand total of five.

While the three existing levels might be able to provide a satisfactory overall experience and a high enough degree of customization for most users, Samsung is looking to take care of people who are hard of hearing with this new update.

The aim is essentially to increase the available volume of your surrounding noise for anyone who may currently have trouble "enjoying the sounds of the world around them" while listening to music or other types of audio content.

Unveiled in observance of this week's 12th annual Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Samsung's updated Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Ambient Sound feature was evaluated in two different clinical trials and found to deliver multiple important benefits to users with "mild-to-moderate" hearing loss, including improved speech perception and a better way to communicate in quiet places.

In other words, it sounds like Samsung is trying to do what even Apple hasn't achieved yet, making some of the best wireless earbuds out there a health and communication-improving tool in addition to a regular old music playing device. Just don't expect your Galaxy Buds to completely replace your medical-grade hearing aid anytime soon.

