First official looking Samsung Galaxy A73 image has just been leaked
Today, we have what appears to be an official looking image of the Galaxy A73. Leaked courtesy to 91Mobiles, the image shows an almost bezel-less device, a design that comes in line with what we’ve seen in the previous Galaxy A73 pictures.
As far as the specs go, Samsung Galaxy A73 is likely to be positioned in the upper tier of the Galaxy A series. For starters, the phone is rumored to be equipped with a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, which will allow it to offer users 5G connectivity. Furthermore, the phone is said to pack either 6 or 8GB RAM, along with 256GB internal memory and a massive 5,000 battery with 25W fast charging support.
What we’re seeing in the leaked press image is a huge 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. We’ve also learned that the fingerprint reader is positioned under the display.
One of the phone’s main selling points might be the impressive 108-megapixel main camera, which is complemented by 12-megapixel ultrawide, 5-megapixel macro, and 5-megapixel depth cameras. Other highlights of the phone, which have yet to be confirmed by Samsung, include NFC (Near Field Communication), USB Type-C, stereo speakers, and IP67 rating.
While we can safely assume the Galaxy A73 will be introduced in Europe, it’s yet unclear what Samsung’s plans are for the United States.
