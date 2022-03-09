 First official looking Samsung Galaxy A73 image has just been leaked - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Samsung

First official looking Samsung Galaxy A73 image has just been leaked

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
First official looking Samsung Galaxy A73 image has just been leaked
Samsung is expected to launch a handful of mid-range Galaxy A series phones in the next couple of weeks. The name of one of these upcoming devices, the Galaxy A73, popped up in the news late last year alongside a few renders showing the phone from all angles.

Today, we have what appears to be an official looking image of the Galaxy A73. Leaked courtesy to 91Mobiles, the image shows an almost bezel-less device, a design that comes in line with what we’ve seen in the previous Galaxy A73 pictures.

As far as the specs go, Samsung Galaxy A73 is likely to be positioned in the upper tier of the Galaxy A series. For starters, the phone is rumored to be equipped with a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, which will allow it to offer users 5G connectivity. Furthermore, the phone is said to pack either 6 or 8GB RAM, along with 256GB internal memory and a massive 5,000 battery with 25W fast charging support.

What we’re seeing in the leaked press image is a huge 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. We’ve also learned that the fingerprint reader is positioned under the display.

One of the phone’s main selling points might be the impressive 108-megapixel main camera, which is complemented by 12-megapixel ultrawide, 5-megapixel macro, and 5-megapixel depth cameras. Other highlights of the phone, which have yet to be confirmed by Samsung, include NFC (Near Field Communication), USB Type-C, stereo speakers, and IP67 rating.

While we can safely assume the Galaxy A73 will be introduced in Europe, it’s yet unclear what Samsung’s plans are for the United States.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Nothing to show off its new product roadmap, possibly including a phone, on March 23rd
by Alan Friedman,  0
Nothing to show off its new product roadmap, possibly including a phone, on March 23rd
Netflix answers whether it will offer an ad-supported subscription plan
by Preslav Mladenov,  1
Netflix answers whether it will offer an ad-supported subscription plan
Google promotes new Feature Drop capabilities with a splash screen sent to some Pixel models
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google promotes new Feature Drop capabilities with a splash screen sent to some Pixel models
iOS 15.4 is just around the corner: here's when Face ID will work with a mask on
by Peter Kostadinov,  15
iOS 15.4 is just around the corner: here's when Face ID will work with a mask on
iPads 2022 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you (Updated: March)
by Preslav Kateliev,  40
iPads 2022 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you (Updated: March)
Samsung Pay's security receives a "very good" test rating
by Preslav Mladenov,  2
Samsung Pay's security receives a "very good" test rating
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless