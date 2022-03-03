Samsung Galaxy A33 and A13 leaked in high-res images, specs revealed too

Samsung Galaxy A33 and A13 leaked in high-res images, specs revealed too0
Both phones popped up at various regulatory entities, but today’s fresh leak reveals just about everything we’ve be wanting to know about the Galaxy A13 and A33. German site Winfuture.de has just published a more than a dozen high-resolution photos of the upcoming smartphones, alongside details about their specs.
Samsung Galaxy A13 rumored specs:
- Display: 6.6-inch PLS LCD FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate
- Processor: octa-core Exynos 850
- Memory: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage
- Data: 4G connectivity
- Camera: 48MP main + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro
- Battery: 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging support
Samsung Galaxy A33 rumored specs:
- Display: 6.4-inch OLED FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate
- Processor: octa-core Exynos 1200
- Memory: 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- Data: 5G connectivity
- Camera: 48MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro + 2MP depth
- Battery: 5,000 mAh with 15W charging support
The Galaxy A13 will be first introduced in Europe for €200, but it’s unclear if the phone will make it to the US. Samsung has already released a 5G variant of the Galaxy A13 in the US, so it’s unlikely that it will follow-up with a dumbed down version on such a competitive market.
On the other hand, we don’t have any details about the Galaxy A33’s price and availability, but we expect Samsung to introduce both devices around the same time.
On the other hand, we don’t have any details about the Galaxy A33’s price and availability, but we expect Samsung to introduce both devices around the same time.
Things that are NOT allowed: