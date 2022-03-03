 Samsung Galaxy A33 and A13 leaked in high-res images, specs revealed too - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A33 and A13 leaked in high-res images, specs revealed too

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Samsung Galaxy A33 and A13 leaked in high-res images, specs revealed too
One of the world’s biggest smartphone makers, Samsung is condemned to churn out new products to maintain its position on the worldwide market. Two of the company’s unannounced devices, the Galaxy A13 and A33 have been making headlines for a few weeks now.

Both phones popped up at various regulatory entities, but today’s fresh leak reveals just about everything we’ve be wanting to know about the Galaxy A13 and A33. German site Winfuture.de has just published a more than a dozen high-resolution photos of the upcoming smartphones, alongside details about their specs.

Samsung Galaxy A13 rumored specs:

  • Display: 6.6-inch PLS LCD FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: octa-core Exynos 850
  • Memory: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage
  • Data: 4G connectivity
  • Camera: 48MP main + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging support



Samsung Galaxy A33 rumored specs:

  • Display: 6.4-inch OLED FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: octa-core Exynos 1200
  • Memory: 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
  • Data: 5G connectivity
  • Camera: 48MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro + 2MP depth
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh with 15W charging support


The Galaxy A13 will be first introduced in Europe for €200, but it’s unclear if the phone will make it to the US. Samsung has already released a 5G variant of the Galaxy A13 in the US, so it’s unlikely that it will follow-up with a dumbed down version on such a competitive market.

On the other hand, we don’t have any details about the Galaxy A33’s price and availability, but we expect Samsung to introduce both devices around the same time.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

OSOM upgrades the expected chipset for its new 5G Android phone; release is now delayed
by Alan Friedman,  1
OSOM upgrades the expected chipset for its new 5G Android phone; release is now delayed
MediaTek dethroned Qualcomm in Q4 2021 and Google might somewhat be responsible
by Anam Hamid,  1
MediaTek dethroned Qualcomm in Q4 2021 and Google might somewhat be responsible
Hitman Sniper: The Shadows out now on iOS and Android
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Hitman Sniper: The Shadows out now on iOS and Android
Did an Apple executive give us a"peek" at the capabilities of Apple Glass in a new video?
by Alan Friedman,  3
Did an Apple executive give us a"peek" at the capabilities of Apple Glass in a new video?
Samsung found to be limiting the performance of its smartphones [Samsung responds]
by Anam Hamid,  37
Samsung found to be limiting the performance of its smartphones [Samsung responds]
Verizon accelerates 5G Ultra Wideband network expansion, announces new +play service
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Verizon accelerates 5G Ultra Wideband network expansion, announces new +play service
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless