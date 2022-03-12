Samsung's next smartphone event is apparently on March 17





Blass has shared what looks to be a teaser for the event where the new mid-range smartphones will be unveiled. Leaks suggest the new affordable phones will largely have the same specs and design as their predecessors but will be outfitted with new processors.





The Galaxy A73 is expected to sport a 6.7-inches AMOLED panel with a pinhole front camera, a high 120Hz refresh rate, up from predecessor's 90Hz, and an in-display fingerprint reader.





The phone will allegedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G which fuels the likes of Motorola edge and Honor 50. This will make it 5G-ready, which would be a biggie considering the current model is LTE-only.





Although most rumors agree that it will retain a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide unit, and a 5MP depth sensor, there are disagreements when it comes to the fourth sensor, with some saying the telephoto camera will stay, and others claiming it will be replaced with a 5MP depth module.





Rounding out the alleged specs is a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast 25W charging, IP67 rating, NFC, and stereo speakers.





Next up is the Galaxy A53 . Last year the company introduced the A52 in both 4G and 5G flavors, but this year it might only release a 5G model. This one will apparently be outfitted with a new midrange Exynos chip built on the advanced 5nm process and a 5,000mAh battery, which is 500mAh bigger than the cell in the A52. The screen size will likely remain the same at 6.5-inches.





Lastly, there is the Galaxy A33, which might also be powered by the aforementioned Exynos 1280 SoC, but there is also a possibility that it will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 720. In addition to a faster chip, new this year will be IP67 water and dust resistance and faster 25W charging.





Samsung sold more phones than any other manufacturer in 2021, and its most popular phone last year was actually an A-series phone , which underscores the importance of its budget handsets. If you'd rather go for a premium smartphone though, the Galaxy S22 series was introduced not too long ago.