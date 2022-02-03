Full Galaxy A53 specs and image list leaks, an Exynos and AMD surprise

Samsung is close to announcing and releasing its next midrange blockbuster, it seems, as all of the Galaxy A53 specs and design shots have leaked out in the open, courtesy of Roland Quandt of WinFuture fame. The headline specs? A new, yet-unannounced midrange Exynos processor, potentially with mobile AMD graphics that will power the A53 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A53 price and release date





$499.99 for the 6GB/128GB version

March, 2022 release



Samsung should've released the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73 last year, as it usually announces and outs the most souped-up members of its annual A-series crop around December, but the chip shortage crisis and S22 series cannibalization worries have pushed the release to later in the spring, it seems.

Last year was an exception, too, with the A72 announced in March and released in April, so we might not get to see how the midrange Exynos series with AMD graphics performs before the Galaxy S22 models get their February announcement and release.





Galaxy A53 design and colors





An all-plastic (or, as Samsung calls it, Glasstic) design is of no surprise for the Galaxy A53, given that its predecessor was a knight in a shiny Glastic armor, too. Here you can preview the black and white Galaxy A53 colors but there are sure to be other hues when it is announced.









While the front bezels are the same relatively wide affair they аre on the A52 compared to the S-line phones and the punch hole is not as refined, too, the phone's back has been redesigned for a smoother camera island blend with the rear surface and we have to admit the transition looks nicer now.





The Galaxy A52 display is expected to again be a 6.5" 1080p OLED panel with high 120Hz refresh rate that Samsung calls Motion Smoothness and the only thing left to wonder is if this time around it will be a dynamic refresh rate or you'll again only be able to pick from two refresh rate levels.





Samsung Galaxy A53 specs, an Exynos surprise



6.5" 1080x2400 pixels 120Hz AMOLED display

2x2.4GHz and 4x1.8GHz Exynos 1200 chipset with a built-in 5G modem

6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage

64MP main sensor + 12MP ultrawide + 5MP macro + 5MP depth cameras

32MP front camera

189g weight

8.9mm thickness

5000mAh battery

25W charging rate





As you can see, there aren't many Samsung Galaxy A53 vs Galaxy A52 specs differences, save for that mysterious new Samsung midrange processor with 5G modem that is supposed to go in it, expected to be called Exynos 1200. We've heard before that the next A-series midrangers - the bestselling Galaxy A5X and A7X series which typically offer a great price/performance ratio - from Samsung will also come with an AMD-laden Exynos and this latest leak now reiterates it.





While the Exynos 2200 in Galaxy S22 is expected to be the first chipset enhanced by Samsung's partnership with AMD , the company's high-end phones are not the only ones that will come with AMD inside, as the Galaxy A53 is now also rumored to ship with a midrange Exynos 1200 chipset that flaunts AMD graphics, too.





The difference between the A-series Exynos with AMD and the The difference between the A-series Exynos with AMD and the flagship Exynos 2200 is said to be in the number of performance cores - two for the Exynos 1200 against four top speed CPU cores in the Exynos 2100. Even so, it will reportedly feature AMD's mRDNA graphics subsystem, and the performance throttling is said to be "less than 10%" which is quite unheard of for Exynos processors, some of which are already at 50% throttling on the third demanding benchmark pass.





We'll see how the rumor for a Galaxy A53 with AMD graphics pans out, but given how everyone and their dog is now into taping out their own processors for customization and chip shortage reasons, it's not out of the question that Samsung's midrange series may get the souped-up AMD GPU, too, just as its 2022 flagships will.