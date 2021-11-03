Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
Samsung Android Processors

Samsung readying 5nm Exynos 1280 to supercharge affordable phones

Anam Hamid
By
0
Samsung readying 5nm Exynos 1280 to supercharge affordable phones
Samsung may soon announce a new 5nm chipset for entry-level smartphones, says insider Ice Universe. Called Exynos 1280, the SoC will slot below the company's first 5nm chip, the Exynos 1080, which was announced in November 2020.

Beyond revealing that a chip is around the corner, the leaker hasn't shared much else. The Exynos 1080 is an octa-core processor with one Arm Cortex-A78 core running at 2.8GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores. Vivo appears to be the only company using the chip, but given that Samsung reportedly plans to increase the proportion of its phones that employ home-brewed Exynos chips, it's possible that the Exynos 1280 will fuel upcoming affordable phones from Samsung,

Ice had previously said Samsung would introduce three chips in 2021: an entry-level 8xx chip, a mid-tier 12xx silicon (possibly Exynos 1080's successor), and a flagship 22xx chip, likely the Exynos 2200 with an AMD GPU that will fuel the Galaxy S22 series that will be unveiled early next year. 

Samsung has been steadily upping its chip game. The renewed focus was apparently a result of the criticism received from disgruntled fans who couldn't stand the growing performance difference between Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered and Exynos-fueled variants. 

The first step the Korean titan took was retiring Mongoose CPU cores in favor of Arm's designs, and now, it's all set to boost graphics with the AMD GPU. The company also seemingly played a big part in the development of Tensor, Google's first custom chip that powers the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. In fact, it appears that the Tensor is actually an Exynos variant.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

DISH files evidence T-Mobile promised to shut down the Sprint 3G CDMA network in 2023
by Daniel Petrov,  0
DISH files evidence T-Mobile promised to shut down the Sprint 3G CDMA network in 2023
Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 promotional video shows off Google's apps
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 promotional video shows off Google's apps
The Chromecast volume controls are disabled on Android 12 due to a “legal issue”
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
The Chromecast volume controls are disabled on Android 12 due to a “legal issue”
Google embraces Pixel 6 and 6 Pro DIY repairs by adding a fingerprint calibration tool
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Google embraces Pixel 6 and 6 Pro DIY repairs by adding a fingerprint calibration tool
Reports corroborate the budget-friendly Galaxy A13 5G will come with an upgraded camera
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Reports corroborate the budget-friendly Galaxy A13 5G will come with an upgraded camera
WhatsApp working on "delete for everyone" feature with no time limit
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp working on "delete for everyone" feature with no time limit
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless