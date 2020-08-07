Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

AT&T has the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A71 5G on sale at an irresistible price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 07, 2020, 5:09 AM
AT&amp;T has the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A71 5G on sale at an irresistible price
The Galaxy A71 may not be the top 5G-enabled Samsung phone on many shopping lists after the high-end Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra were finally unveiled earlier this week, but if you don't have $1,000 and up to spend on a new handset, this undoubtedly beautiful mid-ranger can be a very smart investment for a lot of people.

The amazing thing about the non-flagship 6.7-incher, which normally costs $600, is how incredibly cheap you can get it right now from carriers like Sprint, AT&T, T-Mobile, and yes, even Verizon. AT&T's already great Galaxy A71 5G deal just got better, mind you, letting you shave no less than 450 bucks off the aforementioned list price with no only a few strings attached.

All you need to do is purchase the Snapdragon 765-powered device on a "qualifying" installment agreement, pay upfront taxes on the full retail price, and activate or maintain a line of unlimited wireless service by coughing up at least $75 a month before discounts (if you're a new customer). After meeting these relatively straightforward requirements, you'll get your $450 savings in the form of bill credits applied to your account in equal months over the entire two-and-a-half-year period of your carrier "contract."

At the end of the day 30 months, you'll essentially spend a measly $150 on an upper mid-end handset with a gorgeous Super AMOLED Plus display in tow, as well as 6 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a hefty 4,500mAh battery, four rear-facing cameras, a single 32MP selfie shooter, both a microSD card slot and headphone jack, screen-embedded fingerprint recognition technology, and of course, 5G support... for AT&T's low-band network only.

While this improved Ma Bell offer may not seem as attractive as T-Mobile's own Samsung Galaxy A71 5G promotion, that latter one involves an obligatory trade-in to drop the $600 price to $0. On top of everything, if you do want to trade something in, AT&T will give you an extra $150 discount to cover the remaining costs of the magnetic 6.7-inch phone.

Galaxy A71 5G
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G View Full specs
$477 Samsung Galaxy A71 5G on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 980
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

