Here's how you can get Samsung's Galaxy A71 5G for free on T-Mobile
That's a $300 improvement over the previous deal, and you don't even need to meet that many special requirements or jump through a bunch of hoops to qualify for the killer new promo. You do have to trade in an "eligible" device in "good" condition to get the full $600 discount, but said eligible handsets include everything from Apple's iPhone 11 and XS series to Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 series, as well as the Galaxy Note 8, S8 series, and OnePlus 7T.
That's right, T-Mo will take that outdated Galaxy S8 off your hands and give you $600 towards the purchase of a hot new Samsung Galaxy A71 5G with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display in tow, a modern hole punch design, powerful Snapdragon 765 chipset, generous 6GB RAM count, versatile 64 + 12 + 5 + 5MP quad rear-facing camera system, and hefty 4,500mAh battery.
Keep in mind that the discount will be applied to your new or existing T-Mobile account in the form of equal monthly bill credits over a period of two years, and there are basically no other special conditions to meet. No number port-in, no obligatory new line of service, no nothing.
The full list of devices qualifying for the $600 price cut also includes the iPhone X, XR, and 8 series, as well as Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 and S9 series, Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 7T Pro McLaren, and the LG V60 ThinQ.
You can also trade in an older and/or lower-end phone for a $300 discount, with that particular list including everything from Apple's iPhone 7 series and Samsung's Galaxy S7 series to the Galaxy A20, J7 Star, Google Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, and 3a XL, OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, and 6T, as well as the LG G8 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, V50 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ, Stylo 5, and Stylo 4.