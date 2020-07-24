Here's how you can get Samsung's Galaxy A71 5G for free on T-Mobile





That last model on this list of relatively inexpensive 5G-enabled Android handsets up for grabs stateside right now was technically marked down by T-Mobile straight off the bat , but believe it or not, the "Un-carrier" can lower the $600 regular price of the Galaxy A71 to... $0 starting today.













That's a $300 improvement over the previous deal, and you don't even need to meet that many special requirements or jump through a bunch of hoops to qualify for the killer new promo. You do have to trade in an "eligible" device in "good" condition to get the full $600 discount, but said eligible handsets include everything from Apple's iPhone 11 and XS series to Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 series, as well as the Galaxy Note 8 , S8 series, and OnePlus 7T.





That's right, T-Mo will take that outdated Galaxy S8 off your hands and give you $600 towards the purchase of a hot new Samsung Galaxy A71 5G with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display in tow, a modern hole punch design, powerful Snapdragon 765 chipset, generous 6GB RAM count, versatile 64 + 12 + 5 + 5MP quad rear-facing camera system, and hefty 4,500mAh battery.





Keep in mind that the discount will be applied to your new or existing T-Mobile account in the form of equal monthly bill credits over a period of two years, and there are basically no other special conditions to meet. No number port-in, no obligatory new line of service, no nothing.





The full list of devices qualifying for the $600 price cut also includes the iPhone X, XR, and 8 series, as well as Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 and S9 series, Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 7T Pro McLaren, and the LG V60 ThinQ.





You can also trade in an older and/or lower-end phone for a $300 discount, with that particular list including everything from Apple's iPhone 7 series and Samsung's Galaxy S7 series to the Galaxy A20 , J7 Star, Google Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, and 3a XL, OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, and 6T, as well as the LG G8 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, V50 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ, Stylo 5, and Stylo 4.



