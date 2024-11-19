Samsung Galaxy A56 5G to offer flagship-level charging in mid-range series
The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is shaping up to be a notable upgrade over its predecessor, particularly in terms of charging speed. A recent listing spotted on China’s 3C certification authority, as reported by 91mobiles, reveals that the device will support 45W wired charging—a significant boost over the Galaxy A55.
The 3C certification lists the Galaxy A56 5G under the model number SM-A5660. With its support for 45W wired charging, the Galaxy A56 matches Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra in terms of charging speed. This makes it the fastest-charging phone in Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A lineup.
As with most of Samsung’s recent smartphones, the Galaxy A56 will ship without a charger in the box. While this isn’t surprising, buyers upgrading from an older device may need to purchase a compatible 45W charger separately to take advantage of the phone’s fast charging capabilities.
Galaxy S24 Ultra charging speeds on Samsung's mid-range series
However, unlike the flagships, the Galaxy A56 is unlikely to include features like wireless charging or reverse wireless charging, which weren’t offered on the Galaxy A55. While the possibility of wireless charging can’t be ruled out entirely, it remains unlikely based on Samsung’s current mid-range strategy.
No charger included
Our advice is that you go for the one Samsung sells, which also comes with the required USB Type-C, 5A charging cable that allows you to charge at maximum speed.
The Galaxy A56 5G is rumored to be powered by the Exynos 1580 processor, an upgrade that promises significantly better CPU and GPU performance compared to its predecessor. It’s also expected to feature 8GB of RAM for the base model, with the possibility of a 12GB variant for certain markets, following the precedent set by the Galaxy A55.
The addition of 45W charging to the Galaxy A56 5G marks a notable step forward for Samsung’s mid-range lineup, bringing flagship-level charging speeds to more affordable devices. While we’re still waiting on details like display specs, camera upgrades, and pricing, the Galaxy A56 is already shaping up to be one of Samsung’s most compelling mid-range offerings in 2025.
Other expected specs for the Galaxy A56: More power, better performance
On the software side, the phone will likely come with Android 15 pre-installed, running Samsung’s latest One UI skin. Beyond these details, little is known about the phone’s other specifications, but more leaks are expected as the device approaches its rumored Q1 2025 launch.
