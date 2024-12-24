Samsung Galaxy A56 clears Bluetooth certification, prepares for launch
The Galaxy A56 5G was just spotted passing the Bluetooth SIG certification, revealing its support for Bluetooth 5.4 and hinting at its imminent release. It bears the model number SM-A566B_DS, which indicates its global variant. The certification specifically mentions it as the Galaxy A56 5G, which ensures its position in Samsung’s middle-tier lineup.
Recent CAD-based renders gave details about the design of the phone, which comes with a flat frame and slightly rounded edges, along with a centered hole-punch camera on the flat display. The so-called ‘Key Island’-a raised section on the right side of the frame-contains the power and volume buttons. The main frame is made from an aluminum frame, as earlier.
The bezels of the phone seem pretty thin, though not of even width, while the module of the rear camera is slightly raised. The triple-camera array is aligned vertically in the top-left corner of the back panel.
Expected features and hardware upgrades
The Galaxy A56 5G is shaping up to feature several upgrades compared to its predecessor:
- 45W wired charging, increased from A55’s 25W and matching the company's Galaxy S Ultra series.
- Exynos 1580 SoC powered, designed to strike the perfect balance between performance and efficiency.
- Enhanced Bluetooth 5.4, offering better connectivity and more reliability.
These features show that Samsung is going to provide a better user experience in its mid-range device, which would suit people who balance design, performance, and functionality.
A possible change in Samsung’s release cycle
The Galaxy A55 launched in March 2024, a year after the A54 from March 2023, so these devices seem to arrive once a year. Still, considering how far away we are from March 2025, it looks like this time around Samsung might be having an early jump on things. Whether this will be the permanent change in release cadence for the series remains to be seen.
The Galaxy A56 5G is supposed to give Samsung an even stronger lead in the increasingly competitive mid-segment, considering this new set of specifications with an overall polished design in mind. With that said, an official announcement should come sooner rather than later.
Unfortunately, just like with the Galaxy A55 5G, Samsung most likely won't be launching the A56 5G in the United States, where the Galaxy A36 5G will be the company's only affordable mid-range phone.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: