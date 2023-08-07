Amazon surprisingly revives top Prime Day 2023 deal on Samsung's top Galaxy A54 5G mid-ranger





Even with all of that in mind, it's definitely unusual to see an offer return in the exact same form less than a month after the official conclusion of a Prime Day festival, which currently seems to be the case for Samsung's Galaxy A54 5G mid-ranger.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 6.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Shooter, Black and Violet Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required $100 off (22%) Buy at Amazon





This 6.4-inch Android 13 handset is once again available at its record low price after a $100 markdown from a $449.99 MSRP, and curiously enough, you need to be an Amazon Prime member this time around as well to enjoy that very substantial discount with no special requirements and no strings attached.





The unlocked 5G-enabled Galaxy A54 doesn't appear to be sold at a reduced price anywhere else right now, so even if you're not a Prime subscriber just yet, it might be worth signing up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this unbeatable deal.





Characterized as flawed from a raw performance standpoint but a very good value for your money in our in-depth review a few months back, the A54 5G goes up against an army of feature-packed Motorolas and OnePlus mid-rangers for the title of best affordable phone around.





Designed to strongly resemble the high-end Galaxy S23, S23+, and the upcoming S23 FE visually, this budget-friendly bad boy sports a stunning (for its price point) 120Hz Super AMOLED display and nice IP67 water and dust resistance, as well as a hefty 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging capabilities and a triple rear-facing camera system combining a 50MP primary shooter with a secondary 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and tertiary 5MP macro sensor.

Of course, the number one selling point might be Samsung 's unrivaled software support, possibly followed by a handy microSD card slot allowing you to expand on the already fairly reasonable 128 gigs of internal storage space. Overall, you're clearly looking at a value champion available at a hard-to-beat price.

Remember when Amazon's Prime Day sale used to actually last 24 hours? Not that we're complaining (necessarily), but the e-commerce giant has seriously diluted the brand in recent years by expanding the main summer event to 48 hours, adding a second one in the fall, and keeping many deals around way past the expiration dates of both promotional campaigns.