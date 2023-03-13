European retailer spoils every last Samsung Galaxy A54 5G surprise





Because there's clearly no way Media Markt's information ( translated here from German ) will prove misleading or inaccurate in the slightest, you can pretty much take everything listed below as a guarantee, especially after a number of mostly reliable tipsters and leakers already disclosed much of the same info over the last few weeks.

This is (almost definitely) the full Galaxy A54 5G spec sheet





6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology, 1000 nits of brightness, and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels (FHD+);

Octa-core Samsung Exynos 1380 processor with four 2.4 GHz cores and four 2.0 GHz cores;

128/256GB storage configurations;

6/8GB memory options;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with OIS and f/1.8 aperture;

12MP secondary camera + 5MP tertiary camera;

32MP front-facing shooter with f/2.2 aperture;

5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging capabilities;

Under-display fingerprint sensor;

IP67 water and dust resistance;

MicroSD card slot for up to 1TB external storage expansion;

Dual SIM support;

Android 13;

USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax;

4G LTE, 5G;

158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm dimensions;

202 grams weight.



As always, a phone's specifications (even when they're complete and probably not subject to any last-minute revisions) only tell part of the future user experience story. The puzzle will be truly finished once we actually get our hands on a commercial Samsung Galaxy A54 5G unit and check out, for instance, the power of that Exynos 1380 SoC and the skills of the 50MP main rear shooter out in the real world.





Until then, we won't know for sure how strong of a contender for the title of best budget phone on the market we're looking at here, although we can definitely declare ourselves underwhelmed by the apparent value for money when also considering...

The (nearly certain) Galaxy A54 5G price in Europe





According to this premature product listing, Austrians will have to pay €499 for an entry-level 128GB variant of the 5G-enabled Galaxy A54 when this goes on sale (in a few days, presumably), which just so happens to (more or less) line up with several recent predictions for the old continent as a whole.





If that pans out, most Europeans will need to spend a little more money on this thing than the Galaxy A53 5G last year, which is going to be kind of hard to justify when the upgrades and improvements don't look... very notable on paper.









The external design doesn't appear to have changed much either, at least based on very official-looking product depictions revealed today of an "Awesome Violet" A54 5G flavor. This comes with the same old centered hole punch as its predecessor, as well as extremely similar screen bezels and a simplified back cover with three instead of four imaging sensors arranged vertically along the top left corner and made to protrude a lot less than the rear camera module of last year's A53 5G.





Violet, of course, will not be the A54's only color option, with "Awesome Graphite", "Awesome Lime", and "Awesome White" also expected to go official this week . A US release, mind you, is all but guaranteed for this phone, although it's currently unclear how much you should expect to pay for an unlocked Galaxy A54 5G with no strings attached stateside.





We could see the US price point follow Europe's suit at around $500, but Samsung could also pull a Galaxy S23 and charge the same 450 bucks for this thing as for the Galaxy A53 5G.