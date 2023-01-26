The Galaxy A54 battery capacity has been revealed by the FCC
The Samsung Galaxy A54 has already had its specifications leaked online, along with a supposed reveal date set about a week ago. Safe to say, that didn’t happen, but hey — this leaves the door open for new leaks.
A recent FCC — that's the Federal Communications Commission, which regulates tech like smartphones — listing was unearthed and reported on by MySmartPrice. The listing relates to a device with model number SM-A546E, which relates to the successor to the Galaxy A53 5G.
From the FCC document, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is destined to support 25W fast charging. The included battery will have a minimum capacity of 4905mAh. The charger that was used for testing supported both 15W and 25W charging.
A leaked design render, showcasing the Galaxy A54 5G in Awesome Blue. Hm.
So, how does that change the expectations we have regarding the specs of the Galaxy A54 5G? Well, here’s a quick rundown of what we know:
As per the latest rumors, the Galaxy A54 5G is set to debut sometime during March. Previous leaks pointed to the availability of six “awesome” colors, but nowadays that has changed to black, mint, purple and white. Obviously the leaked render included here doesn’t match any of those, so you make of that what you will.
- The brand new Exynos 1380 processor from Samsung
- 6.6” FHD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB of RAM, and possibly even a variant with 8GB
- 128GB of internal storage
- Triple camera array with a 50MP main unit
- A 4905mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging
- NFC and Bluetooth LE support
- Android 13 out of the box
As of now, we don’t know how much the Galaxy A54 5G will cost, but if the price falls around $400, it may very well be a bargain. Until March comes around and we find out, we have the upcoming Unpacked event for the Galaxy S23 to look forward to.
