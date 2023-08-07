Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Amazon UK slashes 32% off Samsung's Galaxy A53 price tag, making it much more affordable

Wouldn’t you want to get one of the best mid-range phones by Samsung at an unbeatable price? Well, right now, you can! Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G is down to a fantastic price at Amazon UK, offered with a whopping 32% discount.

So, if you’re on a tight budget but still want a solid phone with 5G connectivity, 128GB of internal storage space, and 6GB RAM, you’ll definitely make a great decision by purchasing the mid-ranger at Amazon UK.

Don't miss out on this wonderful chance to score big savings on the Galaxy A53 5G. The phone sports a stunning 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a quad camera configuration with a 64MP main snapper. Get yours at Amazon UK today and save 32%!
When it was first launched, this device was priced as high as £399.00. While not unaffordable, for we added it to our list of the best budget smartphones, the phone could have still been too pricy for some. But given its current £126 discount, we’d say it’s more than easy on the pocket. 

But that’s not all! Amazon UK allows you to trade in a used device and get an even better price for your new Galaxy A53 5G. Depending on what phone you spare, you can get an additional £15-£200 discount, reducing the Samsung mid-ranger to an impulse buy.

This device delivers a smooth sail most people should be happy with. Indeed, the phone checks a lot of boxes for its price range. You get a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a more-than-enough 120Hz refresh rate.

In our review, we’ve described precisely how the Galaxy A53 5G feels–snappy, responsive, and buttery smooth. Unlike some mid-range devices, this phone should reproduce great colors in Vivid and Natural modes.

If you’re looking for a mid-ranger with decent video and photo quality, you’ll be happy with what the phone offers on that front. It features a quad camera configuration with a 64MP main snapper with optical image stabilization. There’s also a 12MP ultra-wide, a 5MP macro, and a 5MP depth shooter.

Samsung equipped this device with a solid 5,000mAh battery. We’ve tested it to last about one day, but a light user can squeeze in an additional half day of use without connecting it to the plug. There’s no wireless charging here, though. So, if you’re looking for a smartphone that can fill up its tank incredibly quickly and runs on Android, we recommend you check out our picks of the best Android smartphones in 2023.

