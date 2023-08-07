Amazon UK slashes 32% off Samsung's Galaxy A53 price tag, making it much more affordable
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Wouldn’t you want to get one of the best mid-range phones by Samsung at an unbeatable price? Well, right now, you can! Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G is down to a fantastic price at Amazon UK, offered with a whopping 32% discount.
So, if you’re on a tight budget but still want a solid phone with 5G connectivity, 128GB of internal storage space, and 6GB RAM, you’ll definitely make a great decision by purchasing the mid-ranger at Amazon UK.
But that’s not all! Amazon UK allows you to trade in a used device and get an even better price for your new Galaxy A53 5G. Depending on what phone you spare, you can get an additional £15-£200 discount, reducing the Samsung mid-ranger to an impulse buy.
In our review, we’ve described precisely how the Galaxy A53 5G feels–snappy, responsive, and buttery smooth. Unlike some mid-range devices, this phone should reproduce great colors in Vivid and Natural modes.
If you’re looking for a mid-ranger with decent video and photo quality, you’ll be happy with what the phone offers on that front. It features a quad camera configuration with a 64MP main snapper with optical image stabilization. There’s also a 12MP ultra-wide, a 5MP macro, and a 5MP depth shooter.
Samsung equipped this device with a solid 5,000mAh battery. We’ve tested it to last about one day, but a light user can squeeze in an additional half day of use without connecting it to the plug. There’s no wireless charging here, though. So, if you’re looking for a smartphone that can fill up its tank incredibly quickly and runs on Android, we recommend you check out our picks of the best Android smartphones in 2023.
