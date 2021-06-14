Hot new deal makes Samsung's Galaxy A52 probably the best budget 5G phone right now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Unsurprisingly, that went away as quickly as it initially showed up, but believe it or not, the killer deal is back with a bang for 24 hours only. You can actually save 25 bucks more on the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G this time around in an unlocked or carrier-specific variant and a single "Awesome Black" hue for a total discount of $100.









Powered by a reasonably fast Snapdragon 750 processor, the 5G-enabled Galaxy A52 is perhaps not as premium-looking (or as premium-feeling) as something like last year's OnePlus 8 , for instance. But its all-plastic construction is made to withstand water immersion, and that 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display delivers both a top-notch resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate technology.





Meanwhile, the phone's bulkiness is offset by a hefty 4,500mAh battery equipped with 25W fast charging capabilities, and shutterbugs will be delighted to hear the Galaxy A52 5G features a 64 + 12 + 5 + 5MP quad rear-facing camera system and an excellent 32MP single selfie shooter.





Incredibly enough, this affordable mid-ranger also comes with a number of important things that are missing on the high-end Galaxy S21 5G series, including a microSD card slot, a good old fashioned headphone jack, and yes, even a wall charger in the box.





Last but not least, you get a respectable 6 gigs of RAM paired with a generous 128GB internal storage space right now for your $399.99, basically completing an irresistible bargain picture.