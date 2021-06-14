$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung Android Deals 5G

Hot new deal makes Samsung's Galaxy A52 probably the best budget 5G phone right now

Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 14, 2021, 6:34 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Choosing the best budget 5G phone to fit one's specific needs and, well, budget nowadays can be a pretty difficult task, especially with Amazon's undoubtedly epic Prime Day 2021 deals right around the corner. But if you hurry, you can't go wrong with an unlocked Galaxy A52 5G.

Commercially released stateside not long ago at a recommended price of $499.99, the extremely well-reviewed mid-ranger received a surprisingly early discount on its manufacturer's official US e-store just last month.

Unsurprisingly, that went away as quickly as it initially showed up, but believe it or not, the killer deal is back with a bang for 24 hours only. You can actually save 25 bucks more on the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G this time around in an unlocked or carrier-specific variant and a single "Awesome Black" hue for a total discount of $100.

Samsung Galaxy A52

5G, 128GB, Awesome Black

$100 off (20%)
$399 99
$499 99
Buy at Samsung

Let's face it, this would have been one of the all-around greatest Prime Day cell phone deals had Amazon launched it first, and although we obviously expect the e-commerce giant to offer massive savings on many of the best handsets out there come June 21 and 22, it's going to be mighty hard to beat this awesome promotion.

Powered by a reasonably fast Snapdragon 750 processor, the 5G-enabled Galaxy A52 is perhaps not as premium-looking (or as premium-feeling) as something like last year's OnePlus 8, for instance. But its all-plastic construction is made to withstand water immersion, and that 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display delivers both a top-notch resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate technology.

Meanwhile, the phone's bulkiness is offset by a hefty 4,500mAh battery equipped with 25W fast charging capabilities, and shutterbugs will be delighted to hear the Galaxy A52 5G features a 64 + 12 + 5 + 5MP quad rear-facing camera system and an excellent 32MP single selfie shooter.

Incredibly enough, this affordable mid-ranger also comes with a number of important things that are missing on the high-end Galaxy S21 5G series, including a microSD card slot, a good old fashioned headphone jack, and yes, even a wall charger in the box.

Last but not least, you get a respectable 6 gigs of RAM paired with a generous 128GB internal storage space right now for your $399.99, basically completing an irresistible bargain picture.

Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$275 Special Samsung 20%off $400 Special Samsung $500 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

