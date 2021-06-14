Hot new deal makes Samsung's Galaxy A52 probably the best budget 5G phone right now
Commercially released stateside not long ago at a recommended price of $499.99, the extremely well-reviewed mid-ranger received a surprisingly early discount on its manufacturer's official US e-store just last month.
Let's face it, this would have been one of the all-around greatest Prime Day cell phone deals had Amazon launched it first, and although we obviously expect the e-commerce giant to offer massive savings on many of the best handsets out there come June 21 and 22, it's going to be mighty hard to beat this awesome promotion.
Meanwhile, the phone's bulkiness is offset by a hefty 4,500mAh battery equipped with 25W fast charging capabilities, and shutterbugs will be delighted to hear the Galaxy A52 5G features a 64 + 12 + 5 + 5MP quad rear-facing camera system and an excellent 32MP single selfie shooter.
Last but not least, you get a respectable 6 gigs of RAM paired with a generous 128GB internal storage space right now for your $399.99, basically completing an irresistible bargain picture.