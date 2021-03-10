Samsung Galaxy A52 5G unboxing video and mini review is up already

GSM Arena The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is far from a well-kept secret and the handset has now appeared in a video (via), ahead of its formal launch.



YouTuber Moboaesthetics's video also confirms YouTuber Moboaesthetics's video also confirms key specs that were leaked earlier - a 120Hz Super AMOLED panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, IP67 water and dust resistance rating, and a quad-camera array featuring a 64MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP sensor, and a 2MP unit. The front shooter is 32MP and the fingerprint reader is embedded within the screen.



The phone comes with a 25W charger and it packs a 4,500mAh battery. Other box contents include a USB-A to USB-C cable, a clear silicone case, and a SIM ejector pin. The device has a plastic back.



The video also reveals that memory is expandable via microSD and the phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. It will come pre-installed with Android 11 and One UI The video also reveals that memory is expandable via microSD and the phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. It will come pre-installed with Android 11 and One UI 3.1





Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy A52 alongside the A72 during an Unpacked event that will be broadcasted live on March 17.



The Galaxy A52 5G will likely be accompanied by an



The Galaxy A52 5G will likely be accompanied by an LTE-only model that will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 720G. This model will seemingly cap the refresh rate at 90Hz.

The 4G edition will reportedly go for €349 and the 5G variant will start at €429.



The Galaxy A52 will apparently come in Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet color options.



Moboaesthetics has also done a mini-review of sorts, which you can check out below:



