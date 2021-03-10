Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Samsung Android 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G unboxing video and mini review is up already

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Mar 10, 2021, 11:28 AM
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G unboxing video and mini review is up already
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is far from a well-kept secret and the handset has now appeared in a video (via GSM Arena), ahead of its formal launch.

YouTuber Moboaesthetics's video also confirms key specs that were leaked earlier - a 120Hz Super AMOLED panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, IP67 water and dust resistance rating, and a quad-camera array featuring a 64MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP sensor, and a 2MP unit. The front shooter is 32MP and the fingerprint reader is embedded within the screen.

The phone comes with a 25W charger and it packs a 4,500mAh battery. Other box contents include a USB-A to USB-C cable, a clear silicone case, and a SIM ejector pin. The device has a plastic back.

The video also reveals that memory is expandable via microSD and the phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. It will come pre-installed with Android 11 and One UI 3.1.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy A52 alongside the A72 during an Unpacked event that will be broadcasted live on March 17. 

The Galaxy A52 5G will likely be accompanied by an LTE-only model that will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 720G. This model will seemingly cap the refresh rate at 90Hz. 

The 4G edition will reportedly go for €349 and the 5G variant will start at €429.

The Galaxy A52 will apparently come in Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet color options. 

Moboaesthetics has also done a mini-review of sorts, which you can check out below:


Related phones

Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

Featured stories

Popular stories
Asus ROG Phone 5 review
Popular stories
Alleged AirPods 3 renders show off AirPods Pro-inspired design
Popular stories
Samsung announces its second Unpacked event of the year for March 17th
Popular stories
The date of Google's Pixel 5a announcement event may have just leaked

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off
Popular stories
T-Mobile's new Enterprise Unlimited 5G plan priced from $37 as part of a complete solution for the post-office era
Popular stories
T-Mobile says that in this situation, you should disable 5G and use 2G instead
Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless