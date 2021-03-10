Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung Android

Samsung announces its second Unpacked event of the year for March 17th

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 10, 2021, 1:40 AM
Samsung announces its second Unpacked event of the year for March 17th
Samsung has announced that its second Unpacked event of the year will take place on March 17th which is also St. Patrick's Day. Accompanying the announcement is a little animation created by Samsung that will have you thinking immediately about that 1980s video game Qbert. The full title of the event is "Galaxy Awesome Unpacked" and with the word "awesome" giving us a clue, it should include the first official look at two new Galaxy A handsets, the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72.

We expect to see two versions of the Galaxy A52 with one offering 5G connectivity, a 120Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 750G. The 4G variant will carry a 90Hz refresh rate and will feature the Snapdragon 720G under the hood. Both versions will receive monthly security updates and sport a 6.5-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. The phone will supposedly be equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner and will feature a 64MP wide camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. It also will be able to record 4K videos.


The Galaxy A72 is rumored to come with a 6.7-inch display with a hole punch camera smack dab in the top middle of the screen. The Super AMOLED panel should have a 90Hz refresh rate with the Snapdragon 720G inside. The camera array on the back includes a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The handset will include 6GB/8GB of memory along with 128GB/256GB of storage. A 5000mAh battery keeps the lights on.

You can view the event on Samsung's YouTube channel starting at 10 am EST/7 am PST on March 17th. This year's first Unpacked event took place on January 14th. At that event, Samsung announced the new Galaxy 21 series that includes the Galaxy S 21 5G, Galaxy S 21+ 5G and the Galaxy S 21 Ultra 5G. The event also saw the introduction of the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds.

Related phones

Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • OS Android 11 One UI 3.0 UI
Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

