Samsung announces its second Unpacked event of the year for March 17th
Samsung has announced that its second Unpacked event of the year will take place on March 17th which is also St. Patrick's Day. Accompanying the announcement is a little animation created by Samsung that will have you thinking immediately about that 1980s video game Qbert. The full title of the event is "Galaxy Awesome Unpacked" and with the word "awesome" giving us a clue, it should include the first official look at two new Galaxy A handsets, the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72.
The moment of awesome we’ve all been waiting for: Unpacked, March 17, 2021. #SamsungUnpackedpic.twitter.com/SvzP7ugttO— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) March 9, 2021
The Galaxy A72 is rumored to come with a 6.7-inch display with a hole punch camera smack dab in the top middle of the screen. The Super AMOLED panel should have a 90Hz refresh rate with the Snapdragon 720G inside. The camera array on the back includes a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The handset will include 6GB/8GB of memory along with 128GB/256GB of storage. A 5000mAh battery keeps the lights on.
You can view the event on Samsung's YouTube channel starting at 10 am EST/7 am PST on March 17th. This year's first Unpacked event took place on January 14th. At that event, Samsung announced the new Galaxy 21 series that includes the Galaxy S 21 5G, Galaxy S 21+ 5G and the Galaxy S 21 Ultra 5G. The event also saw the introduction of the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds.