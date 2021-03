Samsung announces its second Unpacked event of the year for March 17th

Samsung has announced that its second Unpacked event of the year will take place on March 17th which is also St. Patrick's Day. Accompanying the announcement is a little animation created by Samsung that will have you thinking immediately about that 1980s video game Qbert. The full title of the event is "Galaxy Awesome Unpacked" and with the word "awesome" giving us a clue, it should include the first official look at two new Galaxy A handsets, the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72









The moment of awesome we’ve all been waiting for: Unpacked, March 17, 2021. #SamsungUnpackedpic.twitter.com/SvzP7ugttO — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) March 9, 2021

We expect to see two versions of the Galaxy A52 with one offering 5G connectivity, a 120Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 750G. The 4G variant will carry a 90Hz refresh rate and will feature the Snapdragon 720G under the hood. Both versions will receive monthly security updates and sport a 6.5-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. The phone will supposedly be equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner and will feature a 64MP wide camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. It also will be able to record 4K videos.

The Galaxy A72 is rumored to come with a 6.7-inch display with a hole punch camera smack dab in the top middle of the screen. The Super AMOLED panel should have a 90Hz refresh rate with the Snapdragon 720G inside. The camera array on the back includes a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The handset will include 6GB/8GB of memory along with 128GB/256GB of storage. A 5000mAh battery keeps the lights on.