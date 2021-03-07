Samsung Galaxy A52 poses for camera ahead of official unveiling



The pictures come from Twitter user Ahmed Qwaider and they are further confirmation that the Galaxy A52 will feature a pinhole screen and a rectangular bump on the back for a quad-camera array.







Although Samsung has included these features on its midrangers in the past, they are missing on recent Galaxy A series smartphones.



Even though the images suggest that the Galaxy A52 will ship with a charger, leaker Abhishek Yadav claims only some markets will get a power adapter.





Galaxy A52 leaked specs







The Galaxy A52 is rumored to come in two flavors: a 5G-ready variant with a 120Hz Super AMOLED panel and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, and a 4G-only edition with a 90Hz panel and Snapdragon 720G. The screen is expected to measure 6.5-inches and will likely have a resolution of 2400 x 1080 (Full-HD+).



The main camera will apparently be joined by a 12MP ultrawide module, a 5MP macro unit, and a 5MP depth sensor.



Other leaked specs include a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W charging, a 32MP front shooter, an in-screen optical fingerprint reader, and NFC. The phone will probably run Android 11 with One UI 3 on top.



Color options reportedly include Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet.



The handset will supposedly come in two storage configurations: 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB/256GB. Storage will be expandable.



The LTE-only Galaxy A52 is rumored to start at €349 and the entry-level 5G variant is expected to cost €429.



