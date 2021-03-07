Samsung Galaxy A52 poses for camera ahead of official unveiling

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Mar 07, 2021, 11:22 AM
As we wait for Samsung to officially unveil the successor to the highly successful Galaxy A51, some real-life images of the handset have popped up online.

The pictures come from Twitter user Ahmed Qwaider and they are further confirmation that the Galaxy A52 will feature a pinhole screen and a rectangular bump on the back for a quad-camera array.



The photographs also corroborate a couple of recently leaked specs: a 64MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and IP67 water and dust resistance rating.

Although Samsung has included these features on its midrangers in the past, they are missing on recent Galaxy A series smartphones. 

Even though the images suggest that the Galaxy A52 will ship with a charger, leaker Abhishek Yadav claims only some markets will get a power adapter. 

Galaxy A52 leaked specs



The Galaxy A52 is rumored to come in two flavors: a 5G-ready variant with a 120Hz Super AMOLED panel and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, and a 4G-only edition with a 90Hz panel and Snapdragon 720G. The screen is expected to measure 6.5-inches and will likely have a resolution of 2400 x 1080 (Full-HD+).

The main camera will apparently be joined by a 12MP ultrawide module, a 5MP macro unit, and a 5MP depth sensor. 

Other leaked specs include a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W charging, a 32MP front shooter, an in-screen optical fingerprint reader, and NFC. The phone will probably run Android 11 with One UI 3 on top.

Color options reportedly include Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet.

The handset will supposedly come in two storage configurations: 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB/256GB. Storage will be expandable. 

The LTE-only Galaxy A52 is rumored to start at €349 and the entry-level 5G variant is expected to cost €429.

The phone will likely be unveiled towards the end of the month.

