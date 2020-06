Samsung will finally add a big missing feature to its mid-range phones soon

While we know pretty much nothing for sure about what we can reasonably assume will be released under the Galaxy A52 and A72 labels, Korean media translated ) claims the world's largest smartphone vendor is finally gearing up to bring an increasingly prevalent feature to an affordable price bracket.





We're talking about wireless charging , which the Galaxy A51 , A71, and even the Galaxy A90 5G have inexplicably snubbed. Of course, there is a simple explanation why Samsung kept the technology exclusive to its high-end products all this time. Namely, the company had to cut costs in certain departments to be able to afford putting such high-quality displays and overall impressive specs on mid-end handsets.





But now that even Apple sells a $400 iPhone with Qi wireless charging functionality , Samsung is likely to follow suit. Hopefully, this doesn't mean the Korea-based tech giant will need to cut corners in other segments or ditch beloved features to retain its profit margins.













It might feel a little early to talk about Samsung's 2021 generation of mid-range phones, but if the December 2019 announcement of the Galaxy A51 and A71 is any indication, the sequels to these two very respectable and popular devices could be "only" six months or so away.