Samsung will finally add a big missing feature to its mid-range phones soon
We're talking about wireless charging, which the Galaxy A51, A71, and even the Galaxy A90 5G have inexplicably snubbed. Of course, there is a simple explanation why Samsung kept the technology exclusive to its high-end products all this time. Namely, the company had to cut costs in certain departments to be able to afford putting such high-quality displays and overall impressive specs on mid-end handsets.
But now that even Apple sells a $400 iPhone with Qi wireless charging functionality, Samsung is likely to follow suit. Hopefully, this doesn't mean the Korea-based tech giant will need to cut corners in other segments or ditch beloved features to retain its profit margins.
After all, the already packed mid-range division of the struggling smartphone industry is about to get even more crowded and competitive with the impending addition of the 5G-enabled OnePlus Z. We're not sure if that bad boy will support wireless charging, but its rumored spec sheet looks absolutely mind-blowing for a starting price of around $400.
Other decent budget-friendly devices with wireless charging technology already in tow include the ZTE Axon 10 Pro, Samsung's own Galaxy S10e, and the LG G8 ThinQ (at least most of the time), so this rumor certainly rings true and the decision to add the feature to the still-mysterious Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 would naturally make sense. Just don't expect to see the Galaxy A42, A32, or other ultra-low-cost members of Samsung's 2021 A series joining the party as well.