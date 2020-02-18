Here's how you can get Samsung's excellent Galaxy A50 mid-ranger for free









Believe it or not, Best Buy can do even better right now for Sprint customers than Verizon's $5 a month deal a long time ago . Specifically, you're looking at getting the excellent Galaxy A50 completely free of charge, and you're even free to choose your preferred path to the low, low price of $0 overall. We're talking either a Flex Lease arrangement or a 24-month installment plan, both options of which are currently available with new lines of service and new accounts altogether.













Of course, upgrading Sprint subscribers can also purchase the black A50 , but they'll have to spend $10 a month on either a Flex Lease or two-year device payment plan. So, yeah, the other route to a massive discount of $262 (with an 18-month lease) or $350 (with a 24-month installment plan) is definitely the one to choose... if you can live with a new Sprint line or a new account.





Needless to highlight the Samsung Galaxy A50 is an absolutely bonkers bargain at $0, packing a decent octa-core Exynos 9610 processor in conjunction with a generous 4GB RAM count and 64 gigs of internal storage space. The 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen comes with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, as well as a discreet notch and relatively small chin, while the triple camera system on the back of the phone is composed of a 25MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor.





You also get a 25MP selfie camera, a large 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, a cool but fickle under-display fingerprint scanner, and Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI software with an Android 10 update right around the corner . Whether or not Samsung plans to release the improved Galaxy A51 in the US in the near future, the A50 is an incredibly smart buy at the time of this writing.



