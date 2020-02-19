Samsung's Galaxy A40 is ridiculously cheap with this O2 contract
If you head over to Mobile Phones Direct right now, you can acquire the Samsung Galaxy A40 for as little as £6.50 per month with a 24-month O2 contract. This brings the total cost of ownership to just £156 after the contract has expired.
As part of the Galaxy A40 package, buyers will receive unlimited minutes and unlimited texts. This would usually be combined with 4GB of 4G data, but this particular offer doubles that to an impressive 8GB of data.
Today’s deal represents a huge saving over the £219 price tag commanded by the Galaxy A40 and an even bigger saving once the aforementioned SIM plan is factored in. Without Mobile Phones Direct’s generous cashback offer of £396, the total cost of ownership would stand at £552 with monthly payments of £23.
