Samsung's Galaxy A40 is ridiculously cheap with this O2 contract

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 19, 2020, 12:07 PM
The Samsung Galaxy A40 was one of the best-selling smartphones in Europe last year, according to market data gathered by Kantar. That’s certainly no surprise considering its impressively low price, but this new deal makes the smartphone absolutely irresistible.

If you head over to Mobile Phones Direct right now, you can acquire the Samsung Galaxy A40 for as little as £6.50 per month with a 24-month O2 contract. This brings the total cost of ownership to just £156 after the contract has expired.

The Samsung Galaxy A40, for those of you that aren’t aware, features a 5.9-inch AMOLED display coupled with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dual-camera setup. Samsung has also fitted the phone with 64GB of storage, a headphone jack, and a 25-megapixel selfie sensor.

As part of the Galaxy A40 package, buyers will receive unlimited minutes and unlimited texts. This would usually be combined with 4GB of 4G data, but this particular offer doubles that to an impressive 8GB of data.

Today’s deal represents a huge saving over the £219 price tag commanded by the Galaxy A40 and an even bigger saving once the aforementioned SIM plan is factored in. Without Mobile Phones Direct’s generous cashback offer of £396, the total cost of ownership would stand at £552 with monthly payments of £23.

Galaxy A40
Samsung Galaxy A40 OS: View Full specs
  • Display 5.9 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera (Dual camera)
    25 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 7 Octa, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3100 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie
    Samsung One UI

1 Comment

