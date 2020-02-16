EE's fantastic SIM only plan offers 60GB of data for just £20 per month
One of EE's best SIM only plans returns
If you head over to the EE website right now, you can snag yourself an impressive 60GB of 4G data for just £20/month. The SIM only plan comes with an 18-month commitment to the provider but also includes free EU roaming and unlimited minutes and texts.
For those of you that don’t think 60GB of data will cut it, do note that a slightly pricier £25/month 18-month contract is on offer with an impressive 100GB of monthly 4G data. It includes the same perks mentioned above.
Three UK offers an impressive alternative to both of these plans if switching isn’t an issue. For just £18/month, you can have unlimited minutes, texts, and 5G data with a commitment of just 12 months.
