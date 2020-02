EE's fantastic SIM only plan offers 60GB of data for just £20 per month

One of EE's best SIM only plans returns





The most popular mobile network in the UK is often times also the most expensive. But BT-owned EE is feeling generous at the moment and has decided to reinstate one of its best Black Friday SIM only plans.If you head over to the EE website right now, you can snag yourself an impressive 60GB of 4G data for just £20/month. The SIM only plan comes with an 18-month commitment to the provider but also includes free EU roaming and unlimited minutes and texts.EE hasn’t revealed whether the contract is back for good this time or the plan is yet another temporary deal. Because of this, you may want to hurry if you’re interested in what the network has to offer.For those of you that don’t think 60GB of data will cut it, do note that a slightly pricier £25/month 18-month contract is on offer with an impressive 100GB of monthly 4G data. It includes the same perks mentioned above. Three UK offers an impressive alternative to both of these plans if switching isn’t an issue. For just £18/month, you can have unlimited minutes, texts, and 5G data with a commitment of just 12 months.