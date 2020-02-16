Deals

EE's fantastic SIM only plan offers 60GB of data for just £20 per month

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 16, 2020, 12:07 PM
EE's fantastic SIM only plan offers 60GB of data for just £20 per month
The most popular mobile network in the UK is often times also the most expensive. But BT-owned EE is feeling generous at the moment and has decided to reinstate one of its best Black Friday SIM only plans.

One of EE's best SIM only plans returns


If you head over to the EE website right now, you can snag yourself an impressive 60GB of 4G data for just £20/month. The SIM only plan comes with an 18-month commitment to the provider but also includes free EU roaming and unlimited minutes and texts.

EE hasn’t revealed whether the contract is back for good this time or the plan is yet another temporary deal. Because of this, you may want to hurry if you’re interested in what the network has to offer.

For those of you that don’t think 60GB of data will cut it, do note that a slightly pricier £25/month 18-month contract is on offer with an impressive 100GB of monthly 4G data. It includes the same perks mentioned above.

Three UK offers an impressive alternative to both of these plans if switching isn’t an issue. For just £18/month, you can have unlimited minutes, texts, and 5G data with a commitment of just 12 months.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

Apple's latest iPad tops Amazon's best seller list while it's on sale
Apple's latest iPad tops Amazon's best seller list while it's on sale
-$200
The best value in tech just got better with a killer new OnePlus 7T deal
The best value in tech just got better with a killer new OnePlus 7T deal
-$598
The powerful LG G8X ThinQ is on sale at a crazy low price at Best Buy
The powerful LG G8X ThinQ is on sale at a crazy low price at Best Buy
-$500
B&H has Google's high-end Pixel 3 XL on sale at an unbeatable discount
B&H has Google's high-end Pixel 3 XL on sale at an unbeatable discount
-$400
Best Buy is offering massive new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL discounts for Verizon customers
Best Buy is offering massive new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL discounts for Verizon customers
-$40
Facebook discounts the Portal Mini smart display, but it's cheaper on Amazon
Facebook discounts the Portal Mini smart display, but it's cheaper on Amazon

Popular stories

This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless