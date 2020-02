Tesco Mobile's killer Galaxy Note 10 deal could save you over £250

The Galaxy Note 10 isn’t exactly a cheap smartphone, but thanks to Tesco Mobile and Samsung, you can now save over £250 pounds when the smartphone is purchased with one of the former’s SIM plans.The Samsung flagship in question has an official retail price of £869 yet Tesco Mobile has the smartphone priced at just £809.64, therefore providing customers with a decent saving of almost £50 without any of the additional promotions.To boost sales this quarter, Samsung itself has also announced an impressive cashback promotion that lasts until March 31st. In the case of the Galaxy Note 10, you’ll receive £100 cashback via a bank transfer when you submit your claim on the official Samsung website.Total savings after these two deals stand at almost £150, but Tesco Mobile is offering customers and additional saving of £108 when the smartphone is purchased with a 36-month SIM plan before February 23rd. In this case, the saving is spread across the length of the contract and is discounted from the SIM plan’s price each month.The standard plan starts at £34.49 per month with the Galaxy Note 10 included and offers 2GB of data alongside 5,000 minutes and texts. But if this isn’t enough, other plans with 5GB, 20GB, 50GB, and 100GB are also on offer.If you’re happy with these terms, total savings after the contract stand at £267.36. This means the Galaxy Note 10’s price theoretically stands at £601.64, over £60 cheaper than the cheapest offer on Amazon.