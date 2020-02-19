Tesco Mobile's killer Galaxy Note 10 deal could save you over £250
The Samsung flagship in question has an official retail price of £869 yet Tesco Mobile has the smartphone priced at just £809.64, therefore providing customers with a decent saving of almost £50 without any of the additional promotions.
The standard plan starts at £34.49 per month with the Galaxy Note 10 included and offers 2GB of data alongside 5,000 minutes and texts. But if this isn’t enough, other plans with 5GB, 20GB, 50GB, and 100GB are also on offer.
If you’re happy with these terms, total savings after the contract stand at £267.36. This means the Galaxy Note 10’s price theoretically stands at £601.64, over £60 cheaper than the cheapest offer on Amazon.
