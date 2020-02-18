Buy the Huawei P Smart (2019) from Virgin and get a free Nintendo Switch





Virgin Media offers a contract for virtually everybody and at varying price points, but by spending £23 per month, for example, you’ll have access to an impressive 8GB of data and 5,000 minutes. For just £27 pounds, on the other hand, the data allowance increases to a massive 32GB.All contracts include unlimited texts and the likes of WhatsApp and Messenger don’t count towards your data consumption. Also worth noting is that Virgin Media’s service relies on EE at the moment, but will be switching to Vodafone starting next year.