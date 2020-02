Buy the Huawei P Smart (2019) from Virgin and get a free Nintendo Switch

Are you on the lookout for a decent budget smartphone? Do you also love the idea of receiving a free Nintendo Switch? Then Virgin Media might just be the mobile network for you.Existing customers and anybody willing to switch have the chance to acquire a Huawei P Smart (2019) with a free Nintendo Switch thrown in for as little as £19 per month. Do hurry if you’re interested, though, because this fab deal expires in less than a week on February 24th.The smartphone in question features a large 6.2 -inch display and a fairly decent dual-camera setup on the back. Huawei has also included the trusty headphone jack and a fingerprint scanner.On the inside is the mid-range Kirin 710 chipset which should provide a snappy experience. It’s combined with Android 9 Pie, Google services, 3GB of RAM, and a 3,400mAh battery.There are no upfront costs included as part of the 24-month contract, although customers will only receive 1GB of 4G data and 1,000 minutes. But if you’re willing to spend a little more, the conditions change drastically.