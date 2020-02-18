Android Deals Huawei

Buy the Huawei P Smart (2019) from Virgin and get a free Nintendo Switch

Are you on the lookout for a decent budget smartphone? Do you also love the idea of receiving a free Nintendo Switch? Then Virgin Media might just be the mobile network for you.

Existing customers and anybody willing to switch have the chance to acquire a Huawei P Smart (2019) with a free Nintendo Switch thrown in for as little as £19 per month. Do hurry if you’re interested, though, because this fab deal expires in less than a week on February 24th.

The smartphone in question features a large 6.2-inch display and a fairly decent dual-camera setup on the back. Huawei has also included the trusty headphone jack and a fingerprint scanner.

On the inside is the mid-range Kirin 710 chipset which should provide a snappy experience. It’s combined with Android 9 Pie, Google services, 3GB of RAM, and a 3,400mAh battery.

There are no upfront costs included as part of the 24-month contract, although customers will only receive 1GB of 4G data and 1,000 minutes. But if you’re willing to spend a little more, the conditions change drastically.

Virgin Media offers a contract for virtually everybody and at varying price points, but by spending £23 per month, for example, you’ll have access to an impressive 8GB of data and 5,000 minutes. For just £27 pounds, on the other hand, the data allowance increases to a massive 32GB.

All contracts include unlimited texts and the likes of WhatsApp and Messenger don’t count towards your data consumption. Also worth noting is that Virgin Media’s service relies on EE at the moment, but will be switching to Vodafone starting next year.

Huawei P Smart (2019) OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware HiSilicon Kirin, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3400 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie
    Huawei Emotion UI

