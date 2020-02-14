Three UK announces when and where its 5G network will go live

Three's 5G network is going live in 66 locations

The company hasn’t confirmed an exact date but promised the launch would happen by the end of February. Three is planning to activate the service at an impressive 66 locations (listed below) across London, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Coventry, and Nottingham.



Unlike some rival network providers, Three promises its 5G service will be available as a free upgrade to all customers regardless of their contract, SIM-only, and PAYG plans. Of course, you’ll need to purchase a 5G-ready smartphone to take advantage of the faster speeds.



Three currently offers the Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on pre-order. But if you’re hoping to take advantage of the network as soon as it goes live, the Three currently offers the Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on pre-order. But if you’re hoping to take advantage of the network as soon as it goes live, the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, and Huawei Mate 20 X 5G are also available.



Today’s announcement comes after Three was forced to delay its launch in November after admitting work had been “more time consuming and complex than others, and, as a result, our 5G roll out is slightly behind our original plan.”



It also follows the initial launch of their 5G broadband service, which won’t yet be expanding to the locations listed below, towards the end of last year.



Aberdeen

Abingdon-on-Thames

Aldershot

Balloch

Barrow-in-Furness

Basildon

Bath

Bedford

Birkenhead

Birmingham

Blackpool

Borehamwood

Bradford

Brighton

Bristol

Brookmans Park

Cannock

Cardiff / Caerdydd

Chatham

Clayton-Le-Woods

Coventry

Crawley

Cullingworth

Doncaster

Dundee

Glasgow

Gorebridge

Grimsby

Guildford

Heanor

Hedge End

Hemel Hempstead

Huddersfield

Inchinnan

Ipswich

Leeds

Leicester

Leyland

Liverpool

London

Lower Stondon

Luton

Maidstone

Manchester

Motherwell

Neston

Newquay

Nottingham

Nuneaton

Peterborough

Plymouth

Preston

Reading

Redcar

Royston

Sheffield

Shelly Green

Slough

ST Albans

Sunderland

Swadlincote

Swansea / Abertawe

Swindon

Westhoughton

Wickford

Wigan



Three still doesn’t offer a mobile 5G network to customers, but today the UK’s fourth most popular network provider has announced plans to finally switch on its service.