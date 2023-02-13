Samsung's (not so) affordable Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G leak again with updated specs
With its biggest product launch of the year in the rearview mirror, Samsung is now obviously expected to shift its focus to a couple of new mid-range additions to the Galaxy A handset family and some slightly more distant foldable upgrades while at the same time continuing to aggressively promote the "conventional" high-end Galaxy S23 trio.
It's still unclear when we should expect the 5G-enabled Galaxy A34 and A54 to see daylight, but given all the noise the two budget-friendly devices have made in the rumor mill over the past few months, we're ready to bet an official announcement is (more or less) around the corner.
Our confidence in that prediction is strengthened by the memory of the A33 and A53's March 2022 debut alongside a higher-end Galaxy A73 5G model unlikely to get a sequel this year at all.
Samsung is reportedly looking to reduce the number of its mid-rangers in an attempt to improve their uniqueness and attractiveness, although that's definitely not the key element of the value equation. Instead, what will ultimately make or break the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are the details revealed or corroborated by the likes of Yogesh Brar and WinFuture's Roland Quandt as follows:
These are (probably) the final A34 5G specs
- 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;
- MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor;
- 6/8GB RAM options;
- 128/256GB storage space;
- 48MP primary rear-facing camera with optical image stabilization;
- 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle camera;
- 5MP macro shooter;
- 13MP single front-facing camera;
- Android 13 with One UI on top;
- Wi-Fi 6 connectivity;
- IP67 water and dust resistance;
- 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging speeds.
Although not radically different from the list of features seemingly revealed about a month ago, this spec sheet put together by Yogesh Brar and largely supported in a new WinFuture report (translated here) does contain one major modified element.
The Galaxy A34 5G is expected to look like this.
Instead of a Dimensity 1080 SoC, the Galaxy A34 5G is now tipped to pack a Dimensity 900, which would obviously be a step down in raw power. But even the latter MediaTek-made chip should provide a decent upgrade over Samsung's in-house Exynos 1280 silicon found inside last year's A33 5G.
Compared to that affordable 6.4-incher, this year's Galaxy A3x-series device is also expected to come with a larger and sharper screen in tow, as well as the exact same battery capacity and a "simpler" rear-facing camera setup with three (seemingly unchanged) sensors instead of four.
That's going to make a recently rumored price hike kind of hard to justify all in all, although things may not end up as bad as some people think, with Roland Quandt anticipating a European starting tag of "just under" €400.
And here are some of the things we "know" about the Galaxy A54 5G
As the name suggests, the Galaxy A54 should be a little more advanced than the A34, reportedly packing among others a brand-new Samsung-made Exynos 1380 chipset expected to deliver a massive improvement over the 1280 under the A53's hood.
Curiously enough, the A54 5G is likely to sport a slightly smaller 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with the same resolution and refresh rate capabilities as its humbler brother, offsetting that disadvantage with an arguably sleeker overall design featuring a "modern" hole punch rather than a U-shaped notch.
This is the Galaxy A54 5G in previously leaked renders.
The battery size should go unchanged from the Galaxy A53 5G (and A33 5G, and A34 5G), with the triple rear camera system joining the new Exynos SoC as the key A54 5G upgrades over its predecessor.
Although it may not sound like it, the main 50MP shooter on the back of the Galaxy A54 5G is tipped to produce much clearer snapshots than the primary 64MP camera of the A53 5G. Of course, it remains to be seen if the photography and processing power enhancements will be significant enough to warrant a European price of "around" €500.
Unlike the Galaxy A34 5G, this bad boy could come to the US in addition to the old continent and Asia, and if all the current speculation pans out, we'd expect its recommended price around those parts to circle the $500 mark.
