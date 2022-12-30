Check out the latest renders of the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34



A couple of weeks ago we passed along rumored specs for the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A54 5G . At the same time, we showed you some renders of the device. Now, Android Headlines has published some new renders of the handset which has already been certified by China's 3C. The latter tests devices that will be sold in China for any safety hazards similar to how Underwriter Laboratories (UL) certifies devices that will be sold in the states.





The phone is expected to be released early in 2023 carrying a 6.4-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. We expect to see the Exynos 1380 SoC driving the device. The chip sports four high-performance cores running at a clock speed of 2.4GHz along with four power-efficient cores clocked at 2GHz. It features the Mali-G68 CPU. The phone comes with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage.











The Galaxy A54 will have a triple-camera array on the back with a 50MP sensor backing the primary camera. Remember, the Galaxy A series is supposed to bring viable cameras and large batteries to mid-range phones, and the Galaxy A54 seems to be no exception as it will also feature a hefty 5000mAh battery. The phone will be offered in at least four colors including black, purple, white and greenish-yellow. You can be sure that Samsung will have an appropriate name for each hue. And yes, as you can tell by the name, the phone supports 5G connectivity.







Meanwhile, The Tech Outlook was able to obtain renders of the Galaxy A34. This phone will feature a Gorilla Glass 5-protected 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Exynos 1280 chipset will power the phone. This chip sports a pair of high-performance Cortex A-78 cores and six energy-efficient Cortex A-55 cores. The GPU included is the Mali G68. This device also supports 5G and will come with an under-display fingerprint sensor.









The triple-camera setup on the back of the handset is led by the 48MP image sensor that drives the primary camera. The teardrop front-facing camera (for selfies and video chats) weighs in at 13MP. The device comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and keeping the lights on is a 5000mAh battery that will fast charge at 33W. This model wil also be equipped with an under-display fingerprint sensor. The four color options are graphite, violet, lime and silver.