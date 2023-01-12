Galaxy A34 5G specs leak finally reveals the phone’s processor
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sure, all of our attention right now is on the Galaxy S23 and the Unpacked event on February 1. However, Samsung is rumored to release another smartphone before the event begins, namely the Galaxy A34 5G.
In the past month or so, new details have popped up here and there. The Galaxy A34 renders leaked, and we got to learn more about the camera capabilities the A34 5G may have. Some of the A34 specs had already been leaked, however, this new Geekbench score sheet noted on by GalaxyClub (translated source) fills in some of the blanks.
In the past month or so, new details have popped up here and there. The Galaxy A34 renders leaked, and we got to learn more about the camera capabilities the A34 5G may have. Some of the A34 specs had already been leaked, however, this new Geekbench score sheet noted on by GalaxyClub (translated source) fills in some of the blanks.
The smartphone popped up under the model number SM-A346B, and the entry for the showcased score sheet can be accessed via MT6877V/TTZA in the Geekbench database. And guess what: It finally shows us what the processor on the A34 is going to be!
What are the Galaxy A34 5G specs?
The Galaxy A34 5G Geekbench scores as presented by GalaxyClub.
Up until now, the processor of the A34 was one of the key specs of the phone that we hadn’t heard much about. Some reports pointed at a Exynos 1280 SoC; however, the Geekbench score points to MediaTek's Dimensity 1080. This is an octa-core chip, based on a 6nm process and it consists of six 2GHz cores and two 2.6GHz ones.
This is one of the latest budget processors from MediaTek, which comes 5G-enabled and is quite power-efficient. We’ve seen it on phones such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12, but this is the first time we will see the SoC equipped on a Galaxy A-series phone.
This is one of the latest budget processors from MediaTek, which comes 5G-enabled and is quite power-efficient. We’ve seen it on phones such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12, but this is the first time we will see the SoC equipped on a Galaxy A-series phone.
From the Geekbench scorecard, we’ve also gotten confirmation that the A34 is capable of running Android 13 and should even come with it out of the box. This particular model was equipped with 6GB RAM, even though hearsay points to an 8GB model too.
Speaking of RAM, here’s a quick overview of the A34 details we’ve heard about thus far:
- 6.6” full HD AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate
- Triple cam setup with a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide lens and 5MP macro snapper
- A 13MP selfie camera
- 5,000+ mAh of battery capacity
- 128GB of internal storage
Regarding the overall score, the result is about what you’d expect — 786 and 2,294 points — but keep in mind that this might be due to the phone being a pre-production unit. It is certainly a step up from its predecessor, the Exynos-equipped Galaxy A33, which scored 736 and 1,917 respectively.
If you’ve had your eye on the A34, then you may not have to wait long to get confirmation on its overall specs. The phone is allegedly about to launch in India on January 18 alongside the A54 5G, and later on in Europe.
If you’ve had your eye on the A34, then you may not have to wait long to get confirmation on its overall specs. The phone is allegedly about to launch in India on January 18 alongside the A54 5G, and later on in Europe.
Things that are NOT allowed: