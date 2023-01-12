Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Galaxy A34 5G specs leak finally reveals the phone’s processor

Samsung
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy A34 5G specs leak finally reveals the phone’s processor
Sure, all of our attention right now is on the Galaxy S23 and the Unpacked event on February 1. However, Samsung is rumored to release another smartphone before the event begins, namely the Galaxy A34 5G.

Reserve а Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for up to $100 off!

Samsung is giving up to a $100 Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder discount to those who reserve early, in addition to all other deals and bonuses it doles out during the preorder period.
Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23+ now

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder reservations are now open by Samsung and a stackable $50-$100 discount will apply to all of its other preorder bonuses like free gifts and generous trade-in offers.
Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder bonus

The Galaxy S23 will be the fastest compact Android phone with overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and if you reserve your order now, you get $50-$100 extra down!
Gift
Pre-order at Samsung


In the past month or so, new details have popped up here and there. The Galaxy A34 renders leaked, and we got to learn more about the camera capabilities the A34 5G may have. Some of the A34 specs had already been leaked, however, this new Geekbench score sheet noted on by GalaxyClub (translated source) fills in some of the blanks.

The smartphone popped up under the model number SM-A346B, and the entry for the showcased score sheet can be accessed via MT6877V/TTZA in the Geekbench database. And guess what: It finally shows us what the processor on the A34 is going to be!

What are the Galaxy A34 5G specs?



Up until now, the processor of the A34 was one of the key specs of the phone that we hadn’t heard much about. Some reports pointed at a Exynos 1280 SoC; however, the Geekbench score points to MediaTek's Dimensity 1080. This is an octa-core chip, based on a 6nm process and it consists of six 2GHz cores and two 2.6GHz ones.

This is one of the latest budget processors from MediaTek, which comes 5G-enabled and is quite power-efficient. We’ve seen it on phones such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12, but this is the first time we will see the SoC equipped on a Galaxy A-series phone.

From the Geekbench scorecard, we’ve also gotten confirmation that the A34 is capable of running Android 13 and should even come with it out of the box. This particular model was equipped with 6GB RAM, even though hearsay points to an 8GB model too.

Speaking of RAM, here’s a quick overview of the A34 details we’ve heard about thus far:

  • 6.6” full HD AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • Triple cam setup with a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide lens and 5MP macro snapper
  • A 13MP selfie camera
  • 5,000+ mAh of battery capacity
  • 128GB of internal storage

Regarding the overall score, the result is about what you’d expect — 786 and 2,294 points — but keep in mind that this might be due to the phone being a pre-production unit. It is certainly a step up from its predecessor, the Exynos-equipped Galaxy A33, which scored 736 and 1,917 respectively.

If you’ve had your eye on the A34, then you may not have to wait long to get confirmation on its overall specs. The phone is allegedly about to launch in India on January 18 alongside the A54 5G, and later on in Europe.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon

Popular stories

Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
Verizon's newest 5G device is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
Verizon's newest 5G device is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless