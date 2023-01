Galaxy A34 5G specs leak finally reveals the phone’s processor

Up until now, the processor of the A34 was one of the key specs of the phone that we hadn’t heard much about. Some reports pointed at a Exynos 1280 SoC; however, the Geekbench score points to MediaTek's Dimensity 1080. This is an octa-core chip, based on a 6nm process and it consists of six 2GHz cores and two 2.6GHz ones.This is one of the latest budget processors from MediaTek, which comes 5G-enabled and is quite power-efficient. We’ve seen it on phones such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 , but this is the first time we will see the SoC equipped on a Galaxy A-series phone.From the Geekbench scorecard, we’ve also gotten confirmation that the A34 is capable of running Android 13 and should even come with it out of the box. This particular model was equipped with 6GB RAM, even though hearsay points to an 8GB model too.