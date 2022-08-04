 Samsung’s budget-friendly 5G smartphone breaks cover ahead of official announcement - PhoneArena
Samsung's budget-friendly 5G smartphone breaks cover ahead of official announcement

Samsung 5G
Samsung’s budget-friendly 5G smartphone breaks cover ahead of official announcement
While Samsung is gearing up for its next major announcement, let’s talk a bit about the company’s plans after the launch of its big market hitters, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Although profit margins are much smaller for budget-friendly smartphones in comparison with flagships, the Galaxy A and M series remain a big part of the company’s mobile business.

One of the most anticipated Galaxy A series phones, the Galaxy A23 5G is likely to be introduced soon after the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Despite the fact that we don’t actually have an official release date for the budget-friendly 5G smartphone, we finally know what it looks like thanks to a new leak.

Although its name suggests that it’s positioned at the bottom of the Galaxy A tier in terms of specs, the Galaxy A23 5G is quite the opposite. It’s not just the 5G connectivity that makes it appealing for the masses, but other specs leaked recently too.

For example, the Galaxy A23 5G is supposed to boars a huge 6.6-inch FHD+ display and a quad camera setup (50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP). Not to mention that the phone’s main camera features OIS (optical image stabilization), which is quite unusual.

More importantly, the Galaxy A23 5G will feature 25W fast charging support and a more than decent Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, coupled with 4/6/8GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB internal memory.

The images that surfaced today confirm the Galaxy A23 5G will be available in at least four different colors: black, blue, pink gold, and white. We know for sure that the phone will first be launched in Europe and that it will cost €300, but it’s quite possible that some of the best US carriers might pick this one up too.

In other news, if you’re exclusively interested in Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, which will be revealed in August 10 and be available on the market two weeks later, you can now reserve either of the two flagships at Samsung’s online store.

