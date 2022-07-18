 Budget Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A23 5G nearing launch - PhoneArena
Samsung's Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A23 5G are nearing launch
Samsung’s affordable smartphone lineup is constantly being refreshed and a set of new leaks reveals that the South Korean brand is working on two new entry-level models for launch later this summer.

5G is about to become even more affordable


The first one has recently been certified by the FCC and is set to be called the Galaxy A23 5G. As such, it will a 5G-ready version of the vanilla Galaxy A23 that was introduced back in March.

Based on the information that’s available, it’ll offer a quad-camera setup on the back coupled with the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. The standard Galaxy A23 features the Snapdragon 680, so it looks like the 5G version will be a little faster.

Also included is said to be 4GB of RAM and Android 12 straight out of the box. That’s on top of a 5,000mAh battery and support for 25W fast charging. Don’t expect the accompanying adapter to be included inside the box, though.

It’s unclear how Samsung will price the Galaxy A23 5G at launch, but last year’s Galaxy A32 5G retails at $279.99 in the US and the newer Galaxy A13 5G costs $249.99. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Galaxy A23 5G take the A32 5G’s place.

The other phone in Samsung’s pipeline is the Galaxy A04, which should debut as the company’s cheapest model. Not much is known right now, but certification listings hint at a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging.

A 5G variant is said to be in the works too. If true and made available in the US, it should be available for under $200, making 5G even more affordable for local consumers.
