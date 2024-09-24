Samsung Galaxy A16 5G shows up online again, signaling a launch is near
Samsung is getting ready to extend its popular A series, known for delivering some of the best budget and affordable phones, with the new Galaxy A16 5G. We have already seen a bunch of leaks showcasing many of its specs and what it will look like, and now it is making waves online again, suggesting that its launch might be just around the corner.
The Galaxy A16 5G has shown up on Thailand's NBTC certification site, and its support page has just gone live in India. The model number SM-A166P/DS, where 'DS' indicates dual SIM capabilities, has been confirmed. This NBTC listing also officially reveals the device's name.
Although the support page and NBTC certification didn't spill any more specs, it does hint that the launch might be just around the corner. Considering the Galaxy A15 5G debuted in December last year, Samsung could aim for a similar timeline for the Galaxy A16 5G.
For starters, it appears to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, a step up from the Galaxy A15's MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. But what really stands out is the rumored support commitment – leaks suggest Samsung could offer 6 major Android OS updates along with 6 years of security updates. That is some impressive longevity for an affordable device!
The Galaxy A16 5G might sport a 4860mAh battery – likely marketed as 5000mAh, just like its predecessor. It's expected to come with 6GB of RAM and run on Android 14, with options for 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Keep an eye out for more details as we get closer to the official launch!
The Galaxy A16 5G has surfaced on the NBTC certification site, along with its support page going live. | Image credit – MySmartPrice
From what we have gathered, I think the Galaxy A16 5G looks like a nice upgrade from its predecessor, making it worth the wait if you are hunting for a budget-friendly smartphone.
Beyond that, it looks like the Galaxy A16 doesn't bring a ton of new features compared to the Galaxy A15. Maybe Samsung's thinking is, "If it works, don't change it!" After all, the Galaxy A15 has been a big hit in both its 5G and 4G variants.
