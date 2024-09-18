Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

This upcoming Samsung phone will get 6 major Android OS updates

Samsung
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G design
Samsung’s next mid-range smartphone isn’t much different than most of the company’s devices in the same price range with one big exception: software support. The Galaxy A16 5G is an upcoming Samsung mid-ranger that we’ve already reported on some weeks ago.

However, the latest information puts the phone in an incredibly favorable light. The folks at TheTechOutlook got their hands on some promo materials that reveal some interesting details about the Galaxy A16 5G.

The most important one is the fact that Samsung promises 6 major Android OS updates for the Galaxy A16 5G, as well as 6 years of security updates. Considering that most handset makers provide just 4 major Android OS updates and 5 years of security updates, the Galaxy A16 5G seems to be in a rather unique position.

Samsung promises to offer 6 Android OS updates for the Galaxy A16 5G 

The sequel to the Galaxy A15 is expected to arrive by the end of this month, although previous reports said the Galaxy A16 5G should hit shelves sometime in December.

The promo materials leaked this week also shed light on some of the phone’s hardware. For starters, the Galaxy A16 5G sports a 6.7-inch Infinity U, display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

Strangely enough, Samsung plans to launch two Galaxy A16 5G variants, each packing different chipsets. One of the upcoming models will be equipped with its own Exynos 1330 chipset, while the other one will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 processor.

Besides that, there will be multiple versions available based on the amount of memory: 4/6/8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G vs. Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

Unfortunately, the promo materials don’t reveal anything about the camera, but it’s quite visible in the pictures that the phone will feature a triple-camera setup. The images also reveal that the Galaxy A16 5G will feature a glass back, which makes looks a bit more premium than other devices in the same price range.

Also, Samsung Galaxy A16 5G will feature IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. According to the promo materials, the phone measures 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.99 mm and weighs 192 g or 200 g (depending on the model). It’s also worth noting that the Galaxy A16 5G will be available in three different colors: Blue Black, Light Green, and Gold.
