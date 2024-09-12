Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G leaked render leaves nothing to the imagination

Samsung
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G
Alleged Samsung Galaxy A16 5G | Image credit: AndroidHeadlines
The sequel to the Galaxy A15 is still some months away, but we already know what the phone looks like. Rumored to be released sometime in December, the Galaxy A16 5G is an entry-level smartphone that’s trying to appeal to consumers through its stylish design and decent specs.

Luckily, the folks over at AndroidHeadlines got their hands on a render that shows the Galaxy A16 5G from every angle. The phone features a flat, rectangular design and what appears to be an Infinity-U display.

Truth the told, the Galaxy A16 5G doesn’t look too much different than the Galaxy A15 5G. Even the buttons and camera layouts are identical, so the only thing that remains to be seen is whether the Galaxy A16 5G will be bigger or smaller than its predecessor.

Sadly, the leaked render doesn’t come with any specs attached to it, so we’re left what previous reports claimed. That said, the Galaxy A16 5G is said to feature a large 5,000 mAh battery, but the phone was spotted on Geekbench with two different chipsets: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and Exynos 1330.

Since both chipsets feature 5G support, it’s hard to tell which one Samsung will end up using since the handset maker is expected to launch a 4G version of the Galaxy A16 too.

We’re leaning toward a Galaxy A16 5G variant powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 processor, since the 5G version of the Galaxy A15 uses a MediaTek chipset too, the Dimensity 6100+.

However, the Galaxy A15 4G is powered by a MediaTek chipset too, the Helio G99, which makes it even more difficult to guess. Stay tuned for more updates on Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A16 5G if you’re in the market for a cheap, good looking Android smartphone.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

