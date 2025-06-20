Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Samsung could launch three new phones before Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7

Three affordable phones, part of the Galaxy A, Galaxy F, and Galaxy M series, are expected to be launched this month.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy A Series
Samsung Galaxy logo
Samsung is rumored to announce its new flagship foldables, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, on July 9. But before that happens, the South Korean company could launch no less than three other Android smartphones, which are part of three different families: Galaxy A, Galaxy F, and Galaxy M.

All three phones have been recently spotted in the database of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which basically means that it’s just a matter of time before they go official. They are listed with their model numbers, not the actual market names: SM-A075F/DS, SM-E075F/DS, and SM-M075F/DS.

While there’s absolutely no information yet about the Galaxy F07 and Galaxy M07, we have plenty of details about the Galaxy A06, an entry-level smartphone that might not bring too many improvements over its predecessor, Galaxy A06.

According to previous reports, the Galaxy A07 is a 4G phone that will 6/8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD), which is more than decent for a budget-friendly phone.

A trio of affordable smartphones have been certified for sale in India | Image credit: XpertPick

Just like the Galaxy A06, the upcoming model is said to feature a large 6.7-inch PLS LCD display with HD+ resolution. However, the Galaxy A07 is expected to be powered by a slightly larger 5,500 mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. In comparison, the Galaxy A06 comes with a smaller 5,000 mAh battery, so that’s one worthy upgrade.

As far as the camera is concerned, improvements are likely to be minimal. The Galaxy A07 is said to feature a dual camera system, just like the Galaxy A06: 50-megapixel main and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Thankfully, the selfies snapper is expected to receive a boost from 8- to 16-megapixel.

Naturally, all three affordable smartphones will ship with Android 15 right out of the box, but they will probably be eligible for several major OS updates and many more security updates.

Based on previous history, the Galaxy F07 and M07 could have the same specs as the Galaxy A07. It has become the norm for Samsung to launch the same phone under different names in India, so this might be one of those cases.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 1

Why aren't more people buying foldables?

by Rad Slavov • 1

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging

Latest News

Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless