Samsung could launch three new phones before Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7
Three affordable phones, part of the Galaxy A, Galaxy F, and Galaxy M series, are expected to be launched this month.
Samsung is rumored to announce its new flagship foldables, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, on July 9. But before that happens, the South Korean company could launch no less than three other Android smartphones, which are part of three different families: Galaxy A, Galaxy F, and Galaxy M.
All three phones have been recently spotted in the database of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which basically means that it’s just a matter of time before they go official. They are listed with their model numbers, not the actual market names: SM-A075F/DS, SM-E075F/DS, and SM-M075F/DS.
According to previous reports, the Galaxy A07 is a 4G phone that will 6/8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD), which is more than decent for a budget-friendly phone.
Just like the Galaxy A06, the upcoming model is said to feature a large 6.7-inch PLS LCD display with HD+ resolution. However, the Galaxy A07 is expected to be powered by a slightly larger 5,500 mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. In comparison, the Galaxy A06 comes with a smaller 5,000 mAh battery, so that’s one worthy upgrade.
Naturally, all three affordable smartphones will ship with Android 15 right out of the box, but they will probably be eligible for several major OS updates and many more security updates.
Based on previous history, the Galaxy F07 and M07 could have the same specs as the Galaxy A07. It has become the norm for Samsung to launch the same phone under different names in India, so this might be one of those cases.
While there’s absolutely no information yet about the Galaxy F07 and Galaxy M07, we have plenty of details about the Galaxy A06, an entry-level smartphone that might not bring too many improvements over its predecessor, Galaxy A06.
A trio of affordable smartphones have been certified for sale in India | Image credit: XpertPick
As far as the camera is concerned, improvements are likely to be minimal. The Galaxy A07 is said to feature a dual camera system, just like the Galaxy A06: 50-megapixel main and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Thankfully, the selfies snapper is expected to receive a boost from 8- to 16-megapixel.
