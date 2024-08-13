Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Samsung Galaxy A06 leaked render shows off gold version

By
Samsung Galaxy A06 (gold) | Image credits: Evan Blass
The Galaxy A06 is an upcoming Samsung smartphone that doesn’t seem to bring any meaningful improvements over the Galaxy A05. We’ve talked about the Galaxy A06 before since the phone was spotted at Geekbench recently and a couple of renders leaked online.

Renown leaker Evan Blass has obtained official-looking pictures that show the Galaxy A06 in three different colors: black, gold, and white. Design-wise, the Galaxy A06 looks very much like the Galaxy A05, except that the matte finish was replaced with some sort of striped pattern.

Sadly, the Galaxy A06 isn’t much different when it comes to hardware either. According to a benchmark test, the Galaxy A06 is equipped with the same Helio G85 processor, which is a very old chipset (MediaTek launched this back in 2020).

Not only that, but the Galaxy A06 will feature the same display as the Galaxy A05, which means it will come with a 6.7-inch HD+ panel. We also expect the same amount of memory to be packed inside: 4/64GB, 4/128GB, and 6/128GB.

Just like the Galaxy A05, the sequel will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging support. As far as the camera is concerned, we’re looking at a dual-camera setup, which includes 50-main and 2-macro sensors. A secondary 8-megapixel secondary camera should be available too.

Samsung Galaxy A06 leaked render shows off gold version
Samsung Galaxy A06 (black) | Image credits: Evan Blass

The only major difference between the two phones seems to be the fact that the Galaxy A06 will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Of course, the upcoming smartphone will run on Android 14 right out of the box.

Besides that, there don’t seem to be any other differences between the two devices, so if you’re using the Galaxy A05 as your daily driver, there's hardly any reason to upgrade to the upcoming Galaxy A06.

Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy A06 sometime in September, although that’s just a guess.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

