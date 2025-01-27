Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Samsung readying four budget-friendly Galaxy smartphones

0comments
Samsung Galaxy A Series
Samsung has quite a few interesting products incoming, including two new mid-range Galaxy A-series phones that are tipped to arrive sometime in March. Until then, the South Korean company plans to launch no less than four new affordable handsets: Galaxy A06, Galaxy F06, Galaxy F16, and Galaxy M16.

Although Samsung will launch these as four separate devices, the Galaxy A06 and Galaxy F06 are basically the same, just like the Galaxy F16 and Galaxy M16. The reason Samsung decided to go with different names is because they will be released in different markets.

All four smartphones have been spotted on Geekbench, so we already know a little bit about them. More importantly, Samsung India is already listing the four phones on its support website, which means their launch is imminent (via MySmartPrice).

According to its listing on Geekbench, Samsung Galaxy A06 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM. The phone sports a large 6.7-inch LCD display, a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel selfie snapper, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W wired charging support.

The Galaxy F06 is expected to have similar specs, although we don’t rule out the possibility of Samsung adding some minor changes.

On the other hand, the Galaxy F16 will be powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, but it will pack 8GB RAM. The Galaxy F16, along with Galaxy M16, are expected to have the same specs as the Galaxy A16, which has already made its debut on the market.

If that proves to be correct, then both Galaxy F16 and Galaxy M16 sport 6.7-inch AMOLED displays, 50-megapixel rear, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel macro cameras, as well as 13-megapixel selfie snapper. Just like the other two affordable phones above, the Galaxy F16 and Galaxy M16 will pack 5,000 mAh batteries with 25W wired charging support.

There are no details about pricing options yet, but we know all four will feature 5G support and will be available in India.
