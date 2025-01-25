Samsung tipped to launch two new Galaxy A-series phones in March

Samsung Galaxy A36 | Image credit: OnLeaks

Galaxy A36

Galaxy A56

mid-range phones

Samsung Galaxy A56 | Image credit: OnLeaks

claim both Galaxy A-series phones will be powered by 5,000 mAh batteries with support for 45W fast charging speeds. Also, the Galaxy A56 will pack a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS (optical image stabilization), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The Galaxy A35 has the same 50 MP main and 12 MP ultra-wide cameras, but the size of the third camera remains a mystery at the moment.



Unsurprisingly, both Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 phones will ship with Theandfeature triple cameras and state-of-the-art displays. The only downside of these phones is the chipset, as both are equipped with low performance processors. The Galaxy A35 is rumored to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, while theis said to feature an Exynos 1580 CPU. Previous reports claim both Galaxy A-series phones will be powered by 5,000 mAh batteries with support for 45W fast charging speeds. Also, thewill pack a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS (optical image stabilization), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The Galaxy A35 has the same 50 MP main and 12 MP ultra-wide cameras, but the size of the third camera remains a mystery at the moment.Unsurprisingly, bothandphones will ship with Android 15 right out of the box and are expected to be eligible for six major Android OS updates.

This is a very big deal considering that the most expensive of the two, the, is expected to cost no more than $400. But design is the only thing that sets these phones apart from others in the same price range.