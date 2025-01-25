Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung tipped to launch two new Galaxy A-series phones in March

Samsung Galaxy A Series
Samsung Galaxy A36
Samsung Galaxy A36 | Image credit: OnLeaks
Two Galaxy A-series phones have been in the news lately, the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56. Both are Samsung’s next mid-range phones and while we know a lot of things about these two, including what they look like, no details about their release date or timeframe have been leaked until recently.

According to Abishek Yadav, a tipster who was quite accurate in the past, Samsung plans to release the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 in mid-March. The two mid-range phones mark a slight change in Samsung’s design language, as both feature premium designs that make them look closer to today’s flagships rather than typical mid-rangers.

This is a very big deal considering that the most expensive of the two, the Galaxy A56, is expected to cost no more than $400. But design is the only thing that sets these phones apart from others in the same price range.

The Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 feature triple cameras and state-of-the-art displays. The only downside of these phones is the chipset, as both are equipped with low performance processors. The Galaxy A35 is rumored to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, while the Galaxy A56 is said to feature an Exynos 1580 CPU.


Samsung Galaxy A56 | Image credit: OnLeaks

Previous reports claim both Galaxy A-series phones will be powered by 5,000 mAh batteries with support for 45W fast charging speeds. Also, the Galaxy A56 will pack a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS (optical image stabilization), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The Galaxy A35 has the same 50 MP main and 12 MP ultra-wide cameras, but the size of the third camera remains a mystery at the moment.

Unsurprisingly, both Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 phones will ship with Android 15 right out of the box and are expected to be eligible for six major Android OS updates.
